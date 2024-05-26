Tennessee announces starting pitcher for SEC Tournament title game

No. 1 seed (49-11) Tennessee announced its starting pitcher for the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

AJ Russell (0-1) will start for the Vols against No. 11 seed LSU (40-20).

Russell has appeared in five contests for Tennessee this season. He recorded 21 strikeouts and a 4.73 ERA. Russell made his first appearance on Wednesday since March 23.

The 6-foot-6, 207-pound sophomore is from Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee.

First pitch between the Vols and Tigers its slated for 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

Live stream on Fubo TV

READ: One interesting fact about every 2024 Tennessee baseball player

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire