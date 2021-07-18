Ten-time LPGA winner Paula Creamer announces she’s pregnant

The LPGA mom squad is about to get bigger as Paula Creamer announced her pregnancy Sunday on Instagram.

The 2010 U.S. Women’s Open champion held up a onesie with fiancé Shane Kennedy, a retired baseball player.

Creamer, 34, returned to the tour earlier this year in May at the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill, her first start since October 2019. The 10-time LPGA winner said she needed the extra time to let her left wrist and thumb injuries heal.

Creamer has played in six events in 2021, making her first cut at the Volunteers of America Classic earlier this month.

“I feel great,” said Creamer last week at the Marathon Classic in Toledo. “My body feels really good. My left hand, I haven’t had any problems with it since I’ve come back, which, played a lot of golf. You know, (the break) was needed in multiple ways.”

When asked in May if a wedding was in the plans for 2021, Creamer said not this year.

“This year is a little packed right now,” she said.