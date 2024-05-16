Ten sign at Northside Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Northside student-athletes on signing to play at the collegiate level on Wednesday:

Jordyn Thompson, volleyball, Point University

Ayana Fletcher, wrestling, Iowa Western University

Za’Kyra McGee, basketball, Clayton State University

Isabella Frulanney, soccer, Point University

Jamelaah Mosley, track and field, Columbus State University

Zion Cosby, track and field, Shaw University

Aaron Osbourne, football, University of North Carolina Pembroke

Xavier Campbell, football, Tuskegee University

Barrington Adams, basketball, Andrews College

Zariah Davis, basketball, Wesleyan College

