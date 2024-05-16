Ten sign at Northside Wednesday
COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Northside student-athletes on signing to play at the collegiate level on Wednesday:
Jordyn Thompson, volleyball, Point University
Ayana Fletcher, wrestling, Iowa Western University
Za’Kyra McGee, basketball, Clayton State University
Isabella Frulanney, soccer, Point University
Jamelaah Mosley, track and field, Columbus State University
Zion Cosby, track and field, Shaw University
Aaron Osbourne, football, University of North Carolina Pembroke
Xavier Campbell, football, Tuskegee University
Barrington Adams, basketball, Andrews College
Zariah Davis, basketball, Wesleyan College
