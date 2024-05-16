Advertisement

Ten sign at Northside Wednesday

jack patterson
Ten sign at Northside Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Northside student-athletes on signing to play at the collegiate level on Wednesday:

  • Jordyn Thompson, volleyball, Point University

  • Ayana Fletcher, wrestling, Iowa Western University

  • Za’Kyra McGee, basketball, Clayton State University

  • Isabella Frulanney, soccer, Point University

  • Jamelaah Mosley, track and field, Columbus State University

  • Zion Cosby, track and field, Shaw University

  • Aaron Osbourne, football, University of North Carolina Pembroke

  • Xavier Campbell, football, Tuskegee University

  • Barrington Adams, basketball, Andrews College

  • Zariah Davis, basketball, Wesleyan College

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.