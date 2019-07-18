Ten NFL players whose Madden NFL 20 ratings are not surprising

Twt0tuckgpmn1mecepms

AP Images

NFL players reacted this week to their ranking and other players’ rankings on the new EA Madden NFL 20 game. Below, we break down 10 players that it comes as no surprise that they were highly-rated in the new video game with memories of their recruitment and thoughts on how it all panned out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

TAKE TWO: How close to top of 2021 QB class is Caleb Williams?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

EA rating: 98. A five-star and the top-rated receiver in the 2008 class, only DeAndre Hopkins is ranked higher and Antonio Brown has the same ranking in the game.

Recruiting: Jones committed to Alabama on National Signing Day. He picked the Crimson Tide over Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and others.

Farrell’s take: Jones is one of the best receivers I’ve ever scouted and was so physically dominant out of high school the only way he would bust would be if he was injured. That’s not only because of his physical skills but also his work ethic and motor. He loved the game. It was a good battle between Jones and AJ Green in 2008 for the top wide receiver and Jones won out.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



EA rating: 97. By far, Gurley is the top-ranked running back in the game. The four-star was the fifth-best running back in the 2012 class.

Recruiting: A few weeks before National Signing Day, Gurley committed to Georgia although North Carolina, NC State and others made a serious run at him.

Story continues

Farrell’s take: I’ve said if a bunch of times and I’ll say it again, Gurley should have been a five-star and I didn’t push him up high enough back in 2012. After seeing him at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas it was clear he was special and had that extra gear. Gurley made a huge jump but it should have been even higher. That being said, his success now is no surprise.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

Read More