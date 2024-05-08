[Getty Images]

Manchester United's season has been described as a "naïve" and "foolish" by Athletic journalist Carl Anka.

United crumbled to a 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday and looked disjointed for much of the game.

"They are being taken advantage of by teams that can run," Anka told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "The big thing Erik ten Hag said at the end of last season’s pre-season, was that he wanted Manchester United to become the best transition team in the world.

"That is not just simple counter attacks, but winning the ball high up the field and keeping possession. What we have seen before is that they are dangerous on the transition because they have a number of speedy attackers. But how do they evolve past that when teams sit deep?

"Ten Hag looked at that question and brought in Mason Mount because then they could win the ball higher up the field and sustain pressure to break teams down.

"But Ten Hag has not particularly adapted his method. He has hoped the players would adapt over time rather than make changes. What we have seen as more and more players have got injured, is this naïve plan.

"It looks foolish. They still try to send bodies forward but it is too obvious and leads to more weaknesses."

