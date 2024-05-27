'If Ten Hag is going, what a way to bow out'

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin have been speculating on the future of Erik ten Hag after the under-pressure manager secured his second trophy in two seasons at Old Trafford.

Sutton said: "Lets get this right - is there a more pressurised job in world football than Manchester United manager? Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, it has been a bit of a nightmare because of the expectation.

"[This] was massive for Ten Hag. What will be interesting is what actually happens next.

"We keep seeing pictures of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, maybe they're thinking after all the stories that have come out, 'blimey, maybe we should do a massive U-turn'.

"This can't be a short-term approach if they have made the decision and viewed the season as a whole then they will have to stick with that but Ten Hag is a thoroughly decent bloke.

"If he is going, what a way to bow out. He has made his point."

Dublin added: "There were some confused thoughts and people in the stands because this was the performance and the level that Man Utd should be at.

"How Ten Hag has got that from his players I don't know but they came out and were absolutely outstanding. To a man everyone in a red shirt, including the manager, were brilliant.

"I'm so happy for him, I've been lucky enough to interview him a few times and he is as straight as they come and tells you what he thinks."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds