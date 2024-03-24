Tee times, pairings, how to watch final round of Valspar
The final round of Valspar Championship is Sunday at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Keith Mitchell holds a two-shot lead on the Copperhead course, entering the finale. Click here for how to watch and check out the tee times and pairings below:
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
7:35 AM
1
Bronson Burgoon
7:40 AM
1
Harry Hall
Chan Kim
7:49 AM
1
Nick Taylor
S.H. Kim
7:58 AM
1
Ryan Brehm
Sam Ryder
8:07 AM
1
Justin Thomas
Alejandro Tosti
8:16 AM
1
David Skinns
Parker Coody
8:25 AM
1
Ryan Palmer
Chris Gotterup
8:34 AM
1
Callum Tarren
Ben Martin
8:43 AM
1
Sam Stevens
Alexander Björk
8:52 AM
1
Carson Young
Mac Meissner
9:01 AM
1
Webb Simpson
Vince Whaley
9:15 AM
1
Norman Xiong
Doug Ghim
9:24 AM
1
Robert MacIntyre
Stewart Cink
9:33 AM
1
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Novak
9:42 AM
1
Joel Dahmen
Akshay Bhatia
9:51 AM
1
Max Greyserman
Justin Suh
10:00 AM
1
Aaron Baddeley
Billy Horschel
10:10 AM
1
Taylor Moore
Chez Reavie
10:20 AM
1
Dylan Wu
Ryo Hisatsune
10:30 AM
1
Adam Schenk
Roger Sloan
10:40 AM
1
Xander Schauffele
Maverick McNealy
10:55 AM
1
Hayden Springer
Eric Cole
11:05 AM
1
Robby Shelton
Sami Valimaki
11:15 AM
1
Fred Biondi
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:25 AM
1
Jorge Campillo
Hayden Buckley
11:35 AM
1
Greyson Sigg
Kevin Dougherty
11:45 AM
1
Lucas Glover
Kevin Streelman
11:55 AM
1
Scott Stallings
Michael Kim
12:05 PM
1
Matti Schmid
Ben Griffin
12:15 PM
1
Tom Whitney
Thomas Detry
12:30 PM
1
K.H. Lee
Matt Wallace
12:40 PM
1
Carl Yuan
Lee Hodges
12:50 PM
1
Ryan Moore
Joseph Bramlett
1:00 PM
1
Adam Svensson
Kevin Roy
1:10 PM
1
Adam Hadwin
Rico Hoey
1:20 PM
1
Chandler Phillips
Cameron Champ
1:30 PM
1
Cameron Young
Brendon Todd
1:40 PM
1
Mackenzie Hughes
Peter Malnati
1:50 PM
1
Keith Mitchell
Seamus Power