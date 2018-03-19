Teddy Bridgewater's one-year deal guarantees only $500K

Shutdown Corner

Here’s why you never, ever take an NFL contract’s numbers at face value: Teddy Bridgewater, the onetime savior of the Minnesota Vikings, has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets with a mere $500,000 guaranteed.

Bridgewater’s contract has a total value in excess of $14 million, with $5 million coming in base salary and $9 million coming via incentives. But only his signing bonus, $500,000, is guaranteed, meaning he could get cut before Week 1 and the Jets would have spent what basically amounts to a rounding error on a QB tryout.

The strategy here appears obvious, if cold-blooded. The Jets announced Bridgewater’s signing the day after their monstrous trade to move up three spots to No. 3 in the draft, with the expectation being that they will use that slot to grab a quarterback. New York can now use Bridgewater and fellow stopgap QB Josh McCown as caretakers while they determine when to bring along their rookie, whoever that might be.

It’s a precipitous fall for Bridgewater, who was once projected as one of the NFL’s franchise QBs of the future. Granted, $500,000 is plenty of money in the real world, but in the NFL, it’s spare change, particularly for a marquee position like quarterback. Bridgewater is now living the ultimate meritocratic dream; nearly everything he earns for the next year will depend entirely on what he does next.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is now with the Jets … for the moment. (AP file photo)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is now with the Jets … for the moment. (AP file photo)

____
Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:
NCAA tourney: Ranking the Sweet 16 teams from best to worst
Crazy Jetes trade tells us how the first four picks in the NFL draft will go
Tyronn Lue taking leave of absence from Cavs
Ryan Shazier “definitely” believes he’ll play again

What to Read Next