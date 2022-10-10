Ted Johnson: Bill Belichick will use Bailey Zappe's success to motivate Mac Jones

Ted Johnson: Belichick will use Zappe's success to motivate Mac originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's premature to declare a quarterback controversy in New England, but Bailey Zappe has sparked some interesting conversation since taking over for the injured Mac Jones.

Zappe nearly propelled the Patriots to an overtime victory in Green Bay after replacing veteran QB Brian Hoyer. The rookie fourth-round draft pick followed that up with a rock-solid performance in his first NFL start, a 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions.

It's highly unlikely Jones' job is in any sort of jeopardy, but Zappe's play still could light a fire under the starting QB. Head coach Bill Belichick could use the current QB situation as extra motivation for Jones as he works his way back from his high-ankle sprain.

On Sports Sunday, Mike Felger asked former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson whether Belichick will take advantage of Zappe's performance and use it against Jones.

"You know the answer to this. It couldn't have happened any better for Bill Belichick to have his third-string quarterback go out there and play like he did," Johnson said.

"Even in his postgame comments about Bailey Zappe, 'He sees the field, he knows what he's seeing and can come back and communicate it to us.' I've never heard him say that about Mac Jones. So that's all going to be tweaking Mac Jones and Bill loves that."

Belichick certainly has heaped praise on Jones in the past, but his extensive praise for Zappe was noteworthy. He lauded the Western Kentucky product's decision-making and his ability to articulate what he saw on the field. If you ask Johnson, Belichick knew what he was doing with those comments.

Zappe may be counted on to start under center again in Cleveland. Jones practiced last week, however, so there's a chance he makes his return on Sunday vs. the Browns. His status will be worth monitoring heading into the Week 6 matchup.