Team of the Week: Grand Ledge lacrosse rolling through CAAC play

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Coming off back-to-back regional championships, the Grand Ledge lacrosse team has continued to be one of the top teams in the state.

The Comets are off to a 10-1 start this season after a 22-1 win over DeWitt on Thursday, marking seven straight wins for GL.

In the past week, Grand Ledge has outscored CAAC opponents 65-8, which doesn’t include a 21-5 win over East Lansing a couple weeks ago.

Junior Tieson Cooper committed to play lacrosse at the University of Michigan back in the fall and has been a key piece to a group of players, who have been close since middle school.

