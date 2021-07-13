Team USA vs. Argentina: Live stream, lineups, broadcast info (7/13)
Boston Celtics All-Star swingman Jayson Tatum and Team USA take on the Argentinian National Team in their third pre- Tokyo Olympics exhibition game (and what they hope will be their first win after dropping the prior two friendlies) on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.
If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or via a streaming service, we’ve got you covered. But first, let’s get you up to speed. The U.S. National Team has lost two exhibition games in a row out of the gate, dropping contests to Nigeria and Australia — something that has never occurred before NBA players began to be allowed to play in the Olympics.
Expect a level of intensity out of the gate that was not seen for large stretches of the prior two games from Team USA to avoid continuing this infamous streak.
Probable starting lineups
Team USA
Kevin Durant - forward
Jerami Grant - forward
Draymond Green - center
Bradley Beal - guard
Damian Lillard - guard
Argentina
Nicolás Brussino - forward
Luis Scola - forward
Marcos Delía - center
Máximo Fjellerup - guard
Luca Vildoza - guard
How to watch or stream
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: 7/13/21
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) or on USA Basketball's Twitch channel
This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!
