Team USA vs. Argentina: Live stream, lineups, broadcast info (7/13)

Boston Celtics All-Star swingman Jayson Tatum and Team USA take on the Argentinian National Team in their third pre- Tokyo Olympics exhibition game (and what they hope will be their first win after dropping the prior two friendlies) on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or via a streaming service, we’ve got you covered. But first, let’s get you up to speed. The U.S. National Team has lost two exhibition games in a row out of the gate, dropping contests to Nigeria and Australia — something that has never occurred before NBA players began to be allowed to play in the Olympics.

Expect a level of intensity out of the gate that was not seen for large stretches of the prior two games from Team USA to avoid continuing this infamous streak.

WATCH: Stashed Celtics guard Yam Madar training at NBPA headquarters in Manhattan https://t.co/xnOrDQ49Pn — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) July 13, 2021

Probable starting lineups

Team USA

Kevin Durant - forward

Jerami Grant - forward

Draymond Green - center

Bradley Beal - guard

Damian Lillard - guard

Argentina

Nicolás Brussino - forward

Luis Scola - forward

Marcos Delía - center

Máximo Fjellerup - guard

Luca Vildoza - guard

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1414993108740231169?s=20

How to watch or stream

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 7/13/21

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) or on USA Basketball's Twitch channel

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook! [lawrence-related id=53865,53862,53857,53854] [listicle id=53828]

1

1