Team USA vs. Argentina: Live stream, lineups, broadcast info (7/13)

Justin Quinn
·1 min read
In this article:
Boston Celtics All-Star swingman Jayson Tatum and Team USA take on the Argentinian National Team in their third pre- Tokyo Olympics exhibition game (and what they hope will be their first win after dropping the prior two friendlies) on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or via a streaming service, we’ve got you covered. But first, let’s get you up to speed. The U.S. National Team has lost two exhibition games in a row out of the gate, dropping contests to Nigeria and Australia — something that has never occurred before NBA players began to be allowed to play in the Olympics.

Expect a level of intensity out of the gate that was not seen for large stretches of the prior two games from Team USA to avoid continuing this infamous streak.

Probable starting lineups

Team USA

Argentina

  • Nicolás Brussino - forward

  • Luis Scola - forward

  • Marcos Delía - center

  • Máximo Fjellerup - guard

  • Luca Vildoza - guard

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1414993108740231169?s=20

How to watch or stream

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

