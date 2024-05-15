Team Great Britain’s Olympics Uniforms Are Here

With the Paris 2024 Olympics around the corner, the national team uniforms are trickling in. Of course, the first to show off (and boy, did they) were Team France, with their home field advantage and sartorial edge. Up next is Team Great Britain. Team GB’s Olympics uniforms will be designed by Ben Sherman, known for their Oxford shirts and British sportswear. This is the Olympic Team’s third year working with Ben Sherman.

The collection features its own motifs designed specifically for the collection. The two most notable are the deconstructed Union Jack and a logo that comprises of the UK’s four nations’ symbolic flowers: the rose for England, the thistle for Scotland, the daffodil for Wales, and the shamrock for Northern Ireland.

“We’ve been working closely with Ben Sherman and some of the Team GB athletes to develop the designs for the Ceremony wear over the past two years, and it’s brilliant to see them brought to life with a bright, fresh range that celebrates tradition whilst also being contemporary and fun” said Tim Ellerton, Commercial Director at Team GB.

The photo campaign shot for the Olympics features four of Team GB’s Olympians: BMX racer Kye Whyte, swimmer Jacob Peters, runner Desiree Henry, and skateboarder Lola Tambling.

Kye Whyte for Team GB x Ben Sherman.

“It’s an honour to continue our partnership with Team GB and to connect with our global community during a historic event where we’re all uniquely united,” says Rachel Terrace, Chief Brand Officer of Ben Sherman. “We’re excited to cheer on all Team GB athletes as they walk out onto the global stage this summer, sporting Ben Sherman designs rooted in the brand’s British heritage.”

Lola Tambling for Team GB x Ben Sherman.

The 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held on July 26, 2024. It is slated to be the largest ever Olympics Opening Ceremony yet. It will take place along the city’s main artery, the River Seine.

Desiree Henry and Jacob Peters for Team GB x Ben Sherman.

