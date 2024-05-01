Team Flip wraps up season at regionals

May 1—OTTUMWA — Ottumwa's Team Flip Gymnastics had a great finish to their season, competing at regionals in Cedar Rapids last month.

Team Flip took part in the competition at the Region 4 Xcel meet, joining teams from seven states including Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Medals were given to athletes that finished among top 40 percent, providing tough competition for all the gymnasts involved.

Among the Team Flip platinum-level gymnasts to earn awards at regionals included:

— Carigan McCloskey (first in vault, fourth in bars, first in beam, second in floor, first all-around).

— McKenna VanZee (sixth in vault, third in beam, sixth in vault, fifth all-around receiving sixth due to tiebreakers).

— Addy Gravett (fourth in vault, fifth in floor).

Team Flip gold-level gymnasts to earn regional medals included:

— Hayden Sedore (second in vault, seventh in bars, eighth in beam, eighth in floor, third all-around).

— Sadie Morrissey (first in vault, seventh in bars, fourth in floor, fourth all-around).

— Shameka Scott (fourth in vault, seventh all-around receiving ninth due to tiebreakers).

— Carly Nicholson (fifth in vault).

— Taylor Ehrenhard (fifth in beam).

— McKenleigh Thompson (sixth in bars).

Team Flip silver-level gymnasts to earn regional medals included:

— Madeline Pickens (fourth in vault, second in bars, second in beam, third in floor, second all-around).

— Rachael De Jong (first in vault, fourth in beam, second in floor, second all-around).

— Katelynn Erp (ninth in vault, seventh in bars, third in beam, eighth in floor, third all-around receiving sixth due to tiebreakers).

— Aria Probst (third in beam, fourth in floor, fourth all-around).

— Jayla Clark (third in vault, third in bars, first in floor receiving second due to tiebreakers, fifth all-around).

— Mila Anderson (fifth in floor, eighth in vault).

— Arrieta Thompson (seventh in vault, seventh in floor).

— Olivia Wenke (third in beam).

— Maya Thompson (third in floor).

— Aryanna Perez (fifth in beam).

— Aubree Brooks (fifth in floor).

— Ava Wenke (seventh in beam).

Team Flip Gymnastics is coached by Natalie Stevens, Melissa Baxter, Allison Keuhn, Isabelle Carhanan, Olivia Brown and Kamryn DeBus.