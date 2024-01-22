TE Zach Ertz signs with the Lions ahead of NFC championship game

Zach Ertz has signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

He will begin on the practice squad, and if he's ready ahead of the Lions' NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, then the 33-year-old could be elevated to the active roster.

Ertz was most recently with the Arizona Cardinals, but asked for his release this season and hoped to join a contender.

Detroit lost backup tight end Brock Wright to an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and head coach Dan Campbell said his availability didn't look good.

"Brock, we’ll see," Campbell said after the game. "Doesn’t look real good for next week, but we’ll see.”

Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Some of the logic behind bringing in Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, is that he's somewhat familiar with what the Lions do.

The former Cardinal played under current Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden last season when he was coaching the tight ends in Arizona. Ertz has spent his 12-year career with the Eagles (2013-2021) and the Cardinals (2021-2023).

He's recorded 709 catches for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns.