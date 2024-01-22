NFL playoffs schedule, betting lines: Chiefs-Ravens, Lions-49ers conference championship matchups set

And then there were four.

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs wrapped up Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs closed out a tight win over the Buffalo Bills, which punched Patrick Mahomes’ sixth straight ticket to the AFC conference title game.

That finalized the NFC and AFC championship matchups for next weekend, when we’ll learn which two teams will make the trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

And then there were four... 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wnSTXPLsLQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the conference championship round next Sunday:

AFC championship game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Jan. 28 | 3 p.m. ET | CBS

M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore

Early BetMGM Line: Ravens -3.5

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had little issue getting past the Houston Texans in their divisional-round game Saturday. The Ravens rolled to a dominant 34-10 win, which punched their first ticket to a conference championship game since they won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season. As the top seed in the AFC, the Ravens now get to host Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Kansas City, thanks to a missed Buffalo field goal late Sunday night, snuck out a 27-24 win over the Bills. The Chiefs will compete in their sixth straight conference championship game and are a win away from returning to the Super Bowl.

The Lions will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in just their second NFC title game. (David Reginek/USA Today)

NFC championship game: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Jan. 28 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, Calif.

Early BetMGM Line: 49ers -7

The 49ers cut it close Saturday night, but Brock Purdy got the job done as he and the 49ers rallied to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in their divisional-round matchup. They’re now back in the NFC championship game for a third straight season and will have to get past the Lions to reach their first Super Bowl since the 2019 campaign.

The Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field to reach their second conference championship game. For a team that hadn’t won a playoff game in more than three decades before this postseason, these Lions are making the most of their remarkable playoff run.