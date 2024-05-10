TE Tip Reiman, 3rd-round pick, signs rookie contract

The Arizona Cardinals, following the signing of four of their 12 player selections in the 2024 NFL draft, a fifth is now under contract.

The latest is tight end Tip Reiman, drafted by the Cardinals in the third round with the 82nd overall pick.

He played collegiately at Illinois.

At 6-foot-5 and 271 pounds, he made his mark on the field as a blocking tight end. He never had more than 19 receptions in a season.

However, he has elite athletic testing and has upside as a pass catcher. He believes he can be a good complete tight end.

He gets a four-year contract. As a third-round pick, he will make more than the league minimum every year (except perhaps his rookie season when he also is paid a signing bonus). The only part of his contract that will be guaranteed is the signing bonus.

