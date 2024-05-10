Cardinals ink final 4 draft picks to rookie contracts

The Arizona Cardinals have a 12-player draft class to get signed. The process has begun. As rookies reported for rookie minicamp, the team announced that four of their 12 draft picks have been signed.

It was the final four players they draft:

Linebacker Xavier Thomas (Round 5)

Offensive lineman Christian Jones (Round 5)

Receiver Tajhaun Palmer (Round 6)

Cornerback Jaden Davis (Round 7)

Each signed a four-year rookie contract.

The specific details of the contract will be known later. As Day 3 picks, they will get some amount of signing bonus. They will make the minimum salary for each year of the contract.

Their salary in 2024 will all be $795,000.

