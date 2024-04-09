TE Ja'Tavion Sanders scheduled to meet with Panthers, Browns

Brock Bowers is widely expected to be the first tight end off the board in this year's draft and one of the candidates for No. 2 is meeting with a couple of teams this week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ja'Tavion Sanders is slated for visits with the Panthers and Browns.

Sanders was a starter at Texas the last two seasons and he posted 99 catches for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns as a Longhorn. That production in the passing game has led most to project him as a second-day pick later this month.

The Panthers have Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas at the top of their tight end depth chart while the Browns have David Njoku coming off of the most productive season of his career.