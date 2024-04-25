Taysom Hill to announce Saints’ second round draft pick

One of the New Orleans Saints’ newest players will be greeted by a new teammate. Taysom Hill will announce the team’s second round pick in the 2024 draft on Friday night, the NFL announced Thursday, along with many other current and former players around the league.

The Saints are currently scheduled to pick at No. 45 overall. So unless they trade that selection — in a potential move up from the 14th slot in Thursday night’s first round — then it’ll be Hill welcoming his new teammate to the NFL.

It’s tempting to read into this as an indicator of Hill’s job security. He currently has one of the highest salary cap hits on the team and there’s been speculation brewing that he could be traded himself this summer. The Saints wouldn’t put him out in the public eye like this for a fan-friendly event only to trade him a few months later, right?

That seems unlikely, but you never know with this team. Either way, look for Saints fans attending the draft in Detroit to give Hill (and their new draft pick) a warm round of applause after booing Roger Goodell for two days.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire