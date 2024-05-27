Taylor wants permanent deal for Idah - gossip

[BBC]

Celtic defender Greg Taylor has urged manager Brendan Rodgers to make Adam Idah’s loan signing a permanent deal after his Scottish Cup-winning goal on Saturday (The Herald)

New Aberdeen manager Peter Thelin has revealed he has found the end of his time at Elfsborg ’stressful’ as he tried to finish on a high at the Allsvenskan club (Press and Journal)

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers could miss the start of next season after the club fear he tore ankle ligaments during Saturday’s Scottish Cup final defeat (Scottish Sun)

Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists the club isn’t going to give up on January signing Ryan Astley - despite the 23-year-old only having had a brief runaround since joining from Everton. (The Courier)

Rangers will miss out on a reported six-figure bonus payment from Leeds' signing of Glen Kamara after the English Championship side lost in the playoff final to Southampton. (Daily Record)

Ross County officials believe the club’s survival via the play-offs could be worth an extra £2.5million next season (Inverness Courier)