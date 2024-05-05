Taylor Pendrith wins 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson for first PGA Tour victory

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson became a two-man race with two holes to go, where each player was aiming for their first victory on the PGA Tour.

In the end, it was Canadian Taylor Pendrith who took home the trophy at 23 under for his first win in his 74th start on the Tour. The 32-year-old shot a 4-under 67 on Sunday in the final round at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, to beat Ben Kohles (66) by one shot.

Entering the week, Pendrith had missed more cuts (six) than he had made (five) so far this season on Tour. His five made cuts featured four top-25 finishes, including a pair of T-11’s in his last two starts at the Corales Puntacana Championship and Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Troy Merritt's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Ben Kohles' caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee's caddie bib for Mental Health Awareness month. (Photo: PGA Tour)

Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Caddies wear green bibs in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Taiga Semikawa of Japan's caddie wears a mental health awareness month caddie bib during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Ben Kohles of the United States with his caddie wearing a green bib for Mental Health Awareness Month on the 18th green during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard's caddie has fun with his caddie bib, spelling out Jake Knapp's name. (Photo: PGA Tour)

