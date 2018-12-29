Taylor Lewan on Josh Norman after feud: 'Wolves don't care about the opinions of sheep'

Nearly a week later, the feud between Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is still ongoing.

Lewan initially confronted Norman after the Titans’ 25-16 win against Washington on Saturday — which eliminated them from playoff contention — after he accused Norman of intentionally trying to hurt Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Lewan walked up to Norman and told him to “get the f— out of my stadium.” Norman then threw his helmet at him, and the two exchanged words until they had to be separated and went to their respective locker rooms.

The 27-year-old was asked about Norman on Friday ahead of the Titans’ season finale against the Indianapolis Colts — in which the winner will advance to the postseason — and didn’t sound like he had any regrets.

“I went and said something to him on his sideline after the game,” Lewan said Friday, via ESPN. “And was it disrespectful? Yes. Was it meant to be disrespectful? Yes. So, I mean, if he’s got a problem with that, man, like I said, I ain’t worried. Wolves don’t care about the opinions of sheep.”

Strong words from Taylor Lewan after the Josh Norman dustup





Norman didn’t speak to the media following the loss on Saturday. He did, however, go off on Lewan on Wednesday, saying that he should have spent more time protecting his quarterback instead and called his actions “maximum disrespect.”

Cornerback Josh Norman and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan confront each other after Saturday’s game. (Getty Images)

“You come up to someone on the sideline like that, I don’t care how big you are, you could be a giant,” Norman said Wednesday. “You step into that domain, it’s kill or be killed. That’s how I see it. I see nothing more than that. Guy had a whole foot and 135 pounds on me, but what does that matter? You tell someone get off your field, get the f––– off your field, really. How about you walk off your own field. I’m gonna make you do that. That’s what we did.”

