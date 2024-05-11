Tarasenko stays the course, why Cousins was scratched and more Panthers notes

The Florida Panthers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko at the trade deadline both for his veteran presence and high-end shooting ability.

The former has been on display all throughout Florida’s Stanley Cup Playoffs run to this point. The latter? Not as much, but there are signs of things pointing in the right direction.

“When you work hard,” Tarasenko said, “you’ll have chances.”

One of his few chances came up in Florida’s 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of their second-round series on Friday at TD Garden, scoring the first of two power-play goals within a 60-second span in the second period. His goal, a wrist shot from the left circle, capped a series of swift passes, the final of which came from Sam Bennett.

But so far, Tarasenko has been relatively quiet for the Panthers in the playoffs. Both of his goals this postseason have come on the power play, with the other coming in Game 2 against the Tampa Lightning.

Tarasenko did not record a shot on goal the rest of the Tampa Bay series and has just four shots on goal through three games against Boston.

The Panthers are optimistic more will come as the postseason continues, considering his history. He has 46 goals and 68 points in 105 career playoff games.

“He has the ability to make that shot,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said,” and he does it in the playoffs.”

Why Nick Cousins was odd man out

With Bennett returning to the lineup after missing the past five games, Maurice had to make what he called a tough decision to take Nick Cousins out of the lineup.

But Maurice said it was the move that needed to be made because he couldn’t justify taking Steven Lorentz, Kyle Okposo or Kevin Stenlund out with the way they have contributed and how their style fits what Florida needs against Boston.

“I worry about taking a player like Nick out because of the impact it has in the room because he’s so popular,” Maurice said. “There’s a speed function to it. Lorentz is a very quick big man that can get in and out of the forecheck. The real decider was that he’s a center iceman. Sam Bennett comes back and he’s fine to play but ... you don’t know what you’re going to get. If his game’s not there, what do I do? I need a center. Okposo is built specifically for this series. He’s heavy. He’s smart. And Stenlund’s last few games have been just fantastic. It was not easy, and I agonized over it because of the human part of it. Everybody loves this guy. He’s just got a great personality. It’s all important. It’s a sacrifice for our team that we asked him to make.”

Game 3 notables

▪ Florida’s four power-play goals on Friday were a single-game franchise record in the playoffs. It marked the third consecutive Stanley Cup Playoffs that a team had a game with four power-play goals. The Tampa Bay Lightning did it in 2023 (first round at Toronto) and the Colorado Avalanche did it in 2022 (first round at Nashville).

▪ Friday marked the eighth time the Panthers have scored at least six goals in a playoff game in franchise history. Five of those eight games have come over the past two seasons, including three of their past four games.

▪ The Panthers have held the Bruins to 17 or fewer shots on goal each of the past two games. It’s the 19th time in NHL history and the first time since the 2003 Stanley Cup Playoffs that a team has held an opponent to no more than 17 shots on goal in consecutive postseason games — both the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers accomplished the feat that season.

▪ Brandon Montour’s three goals are tied for the lead among defensemen in the playoffs. His eight points are tied with Miro Heiskanen for third behind only Colorado’s Cale Makar (12) and Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard (11).

▪ With his second-period power-play goal, Carter Verhaeghe has six goals this playoffs, tied with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for third. Edmonton’s Zach Hyman and Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin are tied for first with nine goals each.