WATCH: Recruiting target shares UNC locker room celebration after beating Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels ended a two-game losing streak to rival Duke on Saturday, winning the first of two regular season matchups for 2024.

North Carolina got off to a fast start, grabbing a 10-point lead at halftime and in the second half, held off a few Duke pushes, hitting big shots to ultimately win. And they did so with a few big recruiting targets watching.

Five-star recruits Jasper Johnson and Caleb Wilson were on official visits to North Carolina for the game, taking in the program and the big game. After the game, Wilson shared an awesome video of the team celebrating in the locker room with Hubert Davis coming in. Check it out:

Wilson will wrap up his visit tomorrow and has already taken visits elsewhere in his recruitment. The Atlanta, Georgia native is one of the top players in the 2025 class, ranking No. 6 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

He’s become a top priority for the Tar Heels in that 2025 class and I’m guessing being in an environment like this didn’t hurt their case.

