Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie Benn

Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power-play goal in overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final.
The goal came with Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn in the penalty box for tripping Tyler Johnson.
The Lightning overcame 2-0 and 3-2 deficits and blew a 4-3 lead on the way to a 5-4 victory in Game 4.
The Lightning will be position to wrap up their first championship since 2004. There's a quick turnaround for Game 5 Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC). It's the first back-to-back nights in a Stanley Cup Final since 2009.
Big hero Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces), folks! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/JMXrw6iVeV— NHL (@NHL) September 26, 2020
Benn tripping call in OT #GoStars pic.twitter.com/GHPZa2Vdjg— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) September 26, 2020
A look at Game 4:
Line change
Stars coach Rick Bowness broke up the struggling top line of Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov.
Joe Pavelski took Seguin's place, and Seguin moved to a line with Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark.
It paid off as Benn and Seguin picked up their first points of the series.
Joe Pavelski is LOCKED IN. 🔒— #StanleyCup Final on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) September 26, 2020
His 11th goal of the #StanleyCup Playoffs, and it's a dandy. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/LcrVyCFYdU
Benn fed Pavelski to give the Stars a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Corey Perry is so-o greasy that when he scores, the puck OOZES over the goal line. https://t.co/UtBmb33Hy2— Bruce McCurdy (@BruceMcCurdy) September 26, 2020
Seguin made a slick move and pass to get Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy out of position, and Perry followed it up to make it 3-2.
Seguin also picked up an assist on Pavelski's second goal, which tied the game at 4-4 in the third period.
Pavelski has 60 postseason goals, tying him for first by a U.S.-born skater.
Lightning star power
Point was responsible for the first Lightning comeback. He made a sharp move on a breakaway to beat Anton Khudobin in the first period.
Brayden Point with the filthy finish off the feed from Ondrej Palat pic.twitter.com/9KZLqIOMM1— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) September 26, 2020
His second goal was on a second-period deflection to give him 13 goals this postseason.
Nikita Kucherov picked up two assists to give him 25 in the playoffs, a record for a winger.
Big save
Vasilevskiy made a spectacular save in the second period to prevent the Stars from going ahead 4-2.
He stretched out to make a pad save on Nick Caamano shot to keep the Lightning close.
Vasilevskiy keeping it a one-goal game with his Go Go Gadget leg. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/bcqDE2djhq— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) September 26, 2020
It paid off when Yanni Gourde scored a power-play goal at 18:54 to tie the game.
Stamkos sits
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who scored in Game 3 in his first appearance in nearly seven months, sat out Game 4.
He got a goal on his first shot in the Lightning's 5-2 victory but played only five first-period shifts and none in the final two periods.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stanley Cup Finals: Lightning top Stars in OT for 3-1 series lead