Tampa Bay Buccaneers ink deals with 2 out of 7 members of 2024 draft class

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ink deals with 2 out of 7 members of 2024 draft class

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two of the seven players the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected in the 2024 draft have officially inked their initial NFL contracts ahead of training camp.

On Friday morning, the Buccaneers signed fourth-round pick, running back Bucky Irving and sixth-round selection Elijah Klein, to a standard four-year contract.

RB Bucky Irving

Irving played three seasons at the University of Oregon, racking up 3,722 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns in 39 games. According to the Buccaneers, the fourth-round pick surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last two seasons as a Duck.

He also led all FBS running backs in 2023 with 56 receptions.

G Elijah Klein

The Bucs’ sixth-round selection, Elijah Klein, had a successful six years at the University of Texas at El Paso, where he played mostly right guard, with some action at left tackle. During his collegiate career, he started in 55 games and was part of the offense that produced 159.4 rushing yards per game in 2022.

The Buccaneers are now left with five remaining draft picks who still need to ink deals: center Graham Barton (first-round), outside linebacker Chris Braswell (second-round), safety Tykee Smith (third-round), wide receiver Jalen McMillan (third-round) and tight end Devin Culp (seventh-round).

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and Mandatory minicamps will kickoff in late May to early June, according to CBS Sports, with training camps opening mid-to-late July.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.