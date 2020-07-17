Talking draft strategy, targets and avoids with Jason from Fantasy Footballers

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Liz Loza is joined by none other than Jason Moore of The Fantasy Footballers to talk all things football and fantasy on this latest episode.

Since Jason has nailed a top-10 accuracy score on FantasyPros ranking of experts for three straight years, we ask him how he's approaching his drafts in a COVID-19-impacted season and his guiding principles when it comes to draft day. (04:20)

Next up, Liz and Jason discuss two sleeper wide receivers, one who should smash his ADP and another who might be held back by poor quarterback play. (14:08) Plus, Jason shares his thoughts on the ever-confusing Austin Ekeler (29:15)

One of the biggest headlines of the week Liz and Jason discuss is Derrick Henry signing a big extension for 4 years, $50 million. It’s the kind of extension that disagrees with the notion of running backs being replaceable — is Derrick Henry’s deal the start of more? (36:37)

Next up, Liz and Jason discuss a couple of names who are jumping out at them in drafts along with some players they’re avoiding.

They also discuss the fantasy outlook of the Washington team, especially now that Kelvin Harmon suffered an ACL injury. Aside from Terry McLaurin, who else can we trust on this team? Is Antonio Gibson about to see his draft cost skyrocket? (44:24)

The RB workhorse remains a central figure in Tennessee.

