Taliah Scott on the move: Here's what's next for Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball

Taliah Scott is ready to begin her next college basketball chapter in the SEC.

Scott, the McDonald's All-American guard who won Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors at St. Johns Country Day and lit up the scoreboards in her freshman year of college hoops at Arkansas, is transferring within the conference to Auburn.

She announced her transfer in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday morning. She had declared her plans to leave Arkansas in March.

Taliah Scott, who scored more than 2,700 points in her high school career and earned Miss Basketball honors at St. Johns Country Day, is transferring from Arkansas to Auburn.

After averaging 22.1 points per game and earning a berth on the SEC All-Freshman team, Scott was among the most coveted transfer prospects in the nation.

She did miss more than a half-dozen conference games late in the season, however, first because of an injury and later because of a family emergency.

Taliah Scott: Achievements at St. Johns Country Day

Scott concluded her high school career with some of the most staggering numbers in Northeast Florida sports history.

She averaged 36.2 points as a senior at St. Johns Country Day, leading the Spartans to the Florida High School Athletic Association final four for the first time in more than 30 years, and won the Times-Union's All-First Coast player of the year award for both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

For her high school career, Scott totaled 2,735 points, counting her previous stints at Bolles and Oakleaf. Her career point tally ranks among the top five on record for Northeast Florida.

She became only the fourth McDonald's All-American in area history for women's basketball, joining the Ribault trio of Shante Williams, Erica White and Rennia Davis.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Taliah Scott: Former St. Johns Country Day star transfers to Auburn