Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Central Michigan

Penn State returns home to Beaver Stadium this weekend for a showdown with Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions are a big favorite against its second MAC opponent of the season, and the crowd should be electric after witnessing the Nittany Lions beat Auburn to a pulp last week down south. Penn State has climbed the national rankings and the national perspective is shifting in a much more positive light for Penn State as a result.

But that doesn’t mean this is a week to let the foot off the gas pedal. Here’s how Penn State measures up against its opponent this week as the Nittany Lions look to improve to 4-0 before jumping right back into Big Ten play for the remainder of the season next week.

For statistical purposes, we are referencing stats as provided by CFBStats.com.

Sean Clifford vs. Daniel Richardson

Let’s start with a look at this week’s starting quarterback comparison.

Clifford vs Richardson 6-2 Height 5-10 219 Weight 204 Senior+ Class Sophomore 53 Completions 73 83 Attempts 128 63.9 Comp. % 57.0 673 Yards 889 8.1 YPA 6.9 5-1 TD-INT 7-2

Edge: Sean Clifford

Don’t let the passing yardage totals fool you too much. Sena Clifford essentially got most of the second half off in a game against Ohio and the running game powered its way to a victory last week at Auburn, so Clifford’s passing total has a little bit of catching up to do. But Penn State is more worried about just having Clifford be efficient with his passing decisions, and so far he has done that. With the exception of one bad decision in the season opener at Purdue, Clifford has been solid not just with his passing but also with his gritty running opportunities.

And with the assortment of weapons at his disposal, Clifford could have one of his best years.

Nick Singleton vs. Lew Nichols III

Can Penn State gain an edge on the ground?

Singleton vs Nichols III 6-0 Height 5-11 219 Weight 222 Freshman Class Sophomore 30 Attempts 71 334 Yards 267 11.13 YPC 3.76 4 TDs 5 2 100-yard games 1

Edge: Nick Singleton

The college football world is quickly realizing just what kind of a special running back Penn State has with freshman Nick Singleton. Singleton already has a pair of 100-yard rushing games and back-to-back Big Ten freshman of the year honors to his name. But Lew Nichols III is a big part of the Central Michigan offense with five rushing touchdowns already this season. He just doesn’t have the explosiveness Singleton offers.

Expect a big game from Singleton once again.

Parker Washington vs. Jalen McGaughy

Washington vs McGaughy 5-10 Height 6-4 207 Weight 225 Junior Class Sophomore 10 Receptions 11 148 Yards 200 14.8 YPR 18.18 0 TDs 2

Edge: Jalen McGaughy

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington is bound to have an explosive game sooner or later, and it could very well happen in this matchup. But for now, Central Michigan’s go-to receiver has the slight edge over Washington with a pair of touchdowns and an average of over 18 yards per reception.

Washington saw his impact in the offense be felt a bit more last week at Auburn, and he is ripe for some big gains against Central Michigan.

When Penn State has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Penn State offense vs. Central Michigan defense

Passing Offense 292.7 ypg (28th) 298.7 ypg (124th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 192.33 ypg (50th) 103.67 ypg (40th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 485.0 ypg (26th) 402.3 ypg (95th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 40.7 ppg (27th) 32.0 ppg (100th) Scoring Defense

The Penn State running game has seemingly found something to work with the past two weeks, and it should be able to keep things chugging along this week against Central Michigan. But this should also be a good recipe for a big day through the air with Central Michigan slumping toward the bottom of the country in pass defense. Central Michigan is also giving up a bunch of points, so Penn State could be about to put a big number on the scoreboard as well.

When Central Michigan has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Central Michigan offense vs. Penn State defense

Passing Offense 311.0 ypg (19th) 275.0 ypg (111th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 166.33 ypg (66th) 93.3 ypg (30th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 477.3 ypg (32nd) 368.3 ypg (73rd) Total Defense Scoring Offense 36.3 ppg (49th) 17.7 ppg (37th) Scoring Defense

For all the hype the Penn State pass defense gets with attention to Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown, the Nittnay Lions don’t have a great ranking nationally against the pass. Part of that is influenced from facing pass-happy teams the first two weeks of the season, but they do force turnovers with a couple of interceptions last weekend at Auburn. Central Michigan could make some plays through the air but the Chippewas should have a difficult time stringing together too many scoring drives. Penn State’s 17.7 points allowed per game is still inflated from Week 1, but it should continue to trend down this week.

James Franklin vs. Jim McElwain

How do the head coaches measure up?

James Franklin vs. Jim McElwain 94-49 All-time record 65-42 43-28 All-time Big Ten/MAC record 15-7 70-34 Record at current school 21-15 0-0 Head-to-head record 0-0

James Franklin got one win closer to win No. 100 with last week’s win at Auburn, and odds are fairly good he will be moving one step closer after this weekend. Franklin praised Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain during his press conference this week, although the two former SEC coaches have never crossed paths on opposing sidelines as head coaches. McElwain seems to be doing some good work with the Central Michigan program, but this does not appear to be a matchup that will be too favorable for McElwain.

Who has the edge?

Hands down, Penn State is the easy pick this week. The roster with the better passing game and running game, and a superior defense gives Penn State the sizable advantage at home in Beaver Stadium. This is not to say Central Michigan should be slept on. Oklahoma State thought it had the Chippewas buried in the season opener, but Central Michigan came roaring back late in the game to make things much closer than they ever should have been. Expect James Franklin to be reminding his players of that all week long so it doesn’t happen to them.

