Tae Harris commits to Clemson football, Dabo Swinney after Georgia decommitment

CLEMSON — Clemson football added its first defensive back in the 2025 class with the commitment of four-star safety Tae Harris on Monday.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound defensive back from Cedartown High School in Georgia is rated as the No. 15 safety nationally and the 26th-ranked player in Georgia by the 247Sprots Composite.

Harris, who decommitted from Georgia on Jan. 21, chose Clemson over Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Oregon and South Carolina and posted his commitment via his X, formerly known as a Twitter, account Monday afternoon.

Harris becomes the 11th player to commit to coach Dabo Swinney's 2025 class, which is ranked No. 3 nationally — only behind Notre Dame and LSU. The class has 10 four-star recruits and one three-star. He is the third recruit from Georgia to commit to the Tigers, joining four-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs and three-star tight end Logan Brooking.

Clemson safety Khalil Barnes approved Harris' commitment.

"Tiger nation, we just got a playmaker," he wrote on X.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football adds Tae Harris, a Georgia decommitment