What T.O. told son Terique after he joined 49ers as UDFA

There's nothing like a father's advice -- especially when he's a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

After the 49ers on Saturday signed former Missouri State wide receiver Terique Owens as an undrafted free agent, his dad and former San Francisco star wideout, Terrell Owens, revealed to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson the advice he offered his son about the chance to prove himself despite not being taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I’m proud of him," Terrell told Anderson. "All we ever asked for is an opportunity. He’s wanted to make his own name and carve his own path to get to where he is. We would’ve loved to have gotten drafted, but he’s got his foot in the door. Now he has to continue to do all the right things and show people he can play. Like I told him, he doesn’t have to be me; just be himself.

"He’s just as good as any of these other kids who got drafted; the only thing is some of them have played more football than he has. So, he should be encouraged … I started in junior high. I was on the team, but I wasn’t playing … I didn’t play varsity until like my 11th grade year. He has tremendous upside and knowledge he still can gain. He can run fast and catch, just didn’t play at an earlier age and really get going [until] like his senior year. So, I’m excited to see him grow more now."

Proud Papa and Hall of Fame WR @terrellowens to me on his son @TeriqueOwens going to the #49ers as an UDFA: "I’m proud of him. All we ever asked for is an opportunity. He’s wanted to make his own name and carve his own path to get to where he is. We would’ve loved to have gotten… pic.twitter.com/q9D0YkyKhI — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 28, 2024

Terique began his college career in the Bay Area at Contra Costa College before transferring to Florida Atlantic University and Missouri State, where he spent the final three seasons of his NCAA career.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound receiver caught 28 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, averaging 18.9 yards per reception, and also took part in the 49ers' local pro day on April 10 at Levi's Stadium. Terique's last name, of course, already is well known in the Bay, where Terrell played his first eight NFL seasons with the 49ers from 1996 to 2003.

It's apparent San Francisco liked what it saw from Terique that day enough to reach an agreement with him, and while the young receiver has big shoes to fill, the 49ers Faithful certainly can count on him making the most of his shot.

