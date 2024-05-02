T O Password jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Two Japanese-born racehorses will race in the 2024 Kentucky Derby this Saturday. Both are undefeated, though one will compete as more of an underdog.

T O Password is 2-0 in his two races on Japanese tracks, including a win in this year's Fukuryu Stakes, the race in which horses can earn the most qualifying points in the Japanese Road to the Kentucky Derby series of races.

The Hokkaido-bred colt will start the Kentucky Derby (literally) alongside fellow Japanese horse Forever Young, which is among favorites to win this year's Run for the Roses. The results of Saturday's post drawing positioned T O Password and Forever Young directly next to each other at the starting gates. They will race from posts 9 and 10, respectively.

With fewer races under its proverbial belt but an equally impressive undefeated record, T O Password will look to outdo Forever Young and become the first Japanese-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby.

Here's everything to know about T O Password ahead of Saturday's race.

T O Password and jockey Katsuma Sameshima won the Fukuryu Stakes on March 23 in Japan

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Jockey: Kimura Kazushi

Owner: Tomoya Ozasa

Sire: Copano Rickey

Dam: T O Rachel

Bred: Hokkaido, Japan

Just Steel Record: Past performances and career earnings

Past 2024 performances:

Date Track (Location) Race Finish 1/6/24 Kyoto Racecourse (Japan) 2024 Newcomer 1 3/23/24 Nakayama Racecourse (Japan) 2024 Fukuryu Stakes (LS) 1

Career Earnings: $161,743

Just Steel: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Zero experts list T O Password in their respective top 10 lists

Six experts have their top rankings on KentuckyDerby.com, though none picked the Japanese racehorse for their lists. Notably, fellow Japanese contender Forever Young is on every analyst's list.

T O Password odds: 30-1 (morning line)

Post number: 9

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 10-1 (+1000) 9 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 30-1 (+3000) 10 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 10-1 (+1000) 11 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 20-1 (+2000) 12 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 50-1 (+5000) 13 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 30-1 (+3000) 14 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 30-1 (+3000) 15 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 50-1 (+5000) 16 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-2 (+250) 17 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 20-1 (+2000) 18 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 20-1 (+2000) 19 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 50-1 (+5000) 20 Epic Ride John Ennis Adam Beschizza 30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: See the full Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock

