T O Password jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
Two Japanese-born racehorses will race in the 2024 Kentucky Derby this Saturday. Both are undefeated, though one will compete as more of an underdog.
T O Password is 2-0 in his two races on Japanese tracks, including a win in this year's Fukuryu Stakes, the race in which horses can earn the most qualifying points in the Japanese Road to the Kentucky Derby series of races.
The Hokkaido-bred colt will start the Kentucky Derby (literally) alongside fellow Japanese horse Forever Young, which is among favorites to win this year's Run for the Roses. The results of Saturday's post drawing positioned T O Password and Forever Young directly next to each other at the starting gates. They will race from posts 9 and 10, respectively.
With fewer races under its proverbial belt but an equally impressive undefeated record, T O Password will look to outdo Forever Young and become the first Japanese-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby.
Here's everything to know about T O Password ahead of Saturday's race.
Just Steel: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
Jockey: Kimura Kazushi
Owner: Tomoya Ozasa
Sire: Copano Rickey
Dam: T O Rachel
Bred: Hokkaido, Japan
Just Steel Record: Past performances and career earnings
Past 2024 performances:
Date
Track (Location)
Race
Finish
1/6/24
Kyoto Racecourse (Japan)
2024 Newcomer
1
3/23/24
Nakayama Racecourse (Japan)
2024 Fukuryu Stakes (LS)
1
Career Earnings: $161,743
Just Steel: Predictions, odds and analysis
Prediction, expert analysis:
Kentucky Derby experts: Zero experts list T O Password in their respective top 10 lists
Six experts have their top rankings on KentuckyDerby.com, though none picked the Japanese racehorse for their lists. Notably, fellow Japanese contender Forever Young is on every analyst's list.
T O Password odds: 30-1 (morning line)
Post number: 9
Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
10-1 (+1000)
9
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
30-1 (+3000)
10
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
10-1 (+1000)
11
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
20-1 (+2000)
12
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
50-1 (+5000)
13
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
30-1 (+3000)
14
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
30-1 (+3000)
15
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
50-1 (+5000)
16
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-2 (+250)
17
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
20-1 (+2000)
18
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
20-1 (+2000)
19
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
50-1 (+5000)
20
Epic Ride
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
30-1 (+3000)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
HOW TO WATCH: See the full Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock
