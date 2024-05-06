T.J. Hockenson ‘ahead of schedule’ in rehab from ACL injury

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is a versatile weapon within their offense, his getting back sooner rather than later is good news. How soon is yet to be determined, but a recent report indicates he could be back quicker than expected.

Alec Lewis of The Athletic recently wrote that the Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is “ahead of schedule” in his rehab from the ACL injury he suffered on Christmas Eve of last year. Lewis added, “Last year’s contract cemented the team’s belief that he is one of its cornerstone players. You don’t rush a player like that back from an injury this severe.”

The rushing back part is going to be important for this team and the path they are on. There is no benefit to him rushing back and not being the player the team is expecting him to be, or paid to be for that matter.

Realistically, this team isn’t designed for 2024 to be a “win now” scenario. Could it be? Sure, but expectations should be tempered. For Hockenson and the Vikings, 2024 will have some shining moments but 2025 will be full-steam ahead.

