T.J. Dillashaw was rooting for ex-rival Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300: ‘I hate to see a fighter lose his confidence’

Despite their history, T.J. Dillashaw was hoping Cody Garbrandt would get his hand raised at UFC 300.

Garbrandt (14-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) was submitted by Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) in Round 2 of their bantamweight bout this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Dillashaw thought Garbrandt was capable of winning, and went as far as praising his former rival.

“I thought Garbrandt was going to get the win,” Dillashaw said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “I think he’s the all-around better athlete. They both have power – we know that going into the fight. Figueiredo’s got power at ’25s, but it’s translated and we’ve seen it at ’35s, as well. Garbrandt’s got power – he’s just so fast. He’s like the fastest person I’ve ever trained with, fought against – insanely fast. His fast twitch is crazy.

“I thought that he’d get the win. I was hoping he’d get the win, I was actually rooting for him, even with all the bullsh*t drama going on between him and us fighting each other. I was rooting for him. I hate to see a fighter lose his confidence because when you lose your confidence, your skills go downhill. If you’re not going to believe in yourself when you get in there, then you’re not going to be able to do what you can do to the fullest.”

Dillashaw knocked out Garbrandt in back-to-back title fights at UFC 217 and UFC 227. The former bantamweight champion says Garbrandt’s chin has since deteriorated, which made him more tentative while fighting.

“He unfortunately doesn’t have a chin anymore,” Dillashaw said. “People have seen that. He can get cracked, and he’s gotten knocked out after I beat him. He got knocked out a few more times, so everyone was ridiculing him for getting knocked out and for being overly aggressive, not having good defense. Now they want to hate him for being too defensive.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

cody-garbrandt-ufc-300-media-day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

deiveson-figueiredo-ufc-300-media-day

Deiveson Figueiredo

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cody-garbrandt-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

deiveson-figueiredo-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

cody-garbrandt-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Cody Garbrandt during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Cody Garbrandt during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

deiveson-figueiredo-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

deiveson-figueiredo-vs-cody-garbrandt-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo (left) faces off against Cody…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Deiveson Figueiredo (left) faces off against Cody Garbrandt during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil looks on at Cody Garbrandt during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil looks on at Cody Garbrandt during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil looks on at Cody Garbrandt during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil looks on at Cody Garbrandt during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt exchange strikes during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) fights Cody Garbrandt (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300 1 (UFC)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Cody Garbrandt grapple during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates defeating Cody Garbrandt during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates defeating Cody Garbrandt during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates defeating Cody Garbrandt during their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil celebrates defeating Cody Garbrandt during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil speaks with Cody Garbrandt following their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil speaks with Cody Garbrandt following their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil speaks with Cody Garbrandt following their…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil speaks with Cody Garbrandt following their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Garbrandt looks on after being defeated by Deiveson Figueiredo…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Cody Garbrandt looks on after being defeated by Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil during their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Figueiredo vs Garbrandt

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Garbrandt (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo - ufc 300 post-fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie