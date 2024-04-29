Swiatek cruises into Madrid Open quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek will now face 11th seed Biatriz Haddad Maia [Getty Images]

Top seed Iga Swiatek is through to the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open thanks to a dominant straight-set victory against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The world number one was broken in the first game of the match but then won the next 12 in a row for a 6-1 6-0 triumph.

Swiatek, 22, needed just 68 minutes to seal the win and will now play 11th seed Biatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the last eight.

Haddad Maia beat fifth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4 6-4.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur also progressed as she defeated ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets.

Jabeur, who is seeded eighth in Madrid, made the perfect start as she broke in the first game on the way to a 6-0 6-4 win.

The 2023 Wimbledon finalist will play American Madison Keys in the last eight after she beat world number three Coco Gauff in three fiercely contested sets.

Keys, the 18th seed, was 5-2 down in the first set but broke twice to force a tie-break, which she took 7-4.

US Open champion Gauff fought back to win the second set but Keys came through in the decider to win 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-4 in two hours and 31 minutes.

Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva is also through after a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win over 12th seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Andreeva could play second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight. The Belarusian faces 13th seed Danielle Collins of the United States in the last 16 on Monday evening.