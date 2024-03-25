Sweet 16 bracket predictions, picks, odds: Will Marquette basketball or NC State reach the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Marquette basketball was on a mission to avenge last year's second-round NCAA Tournament loss. The Golden Eagles accomplished that and are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.

Now, Tyler Kolek, Kam Jones and Co. turn their attention to North Carolina State as the Golden Eagles continue their quest toward their first Final Four in 21 years.

The 11-seeded Wolfpack, a team that was well on the outside looking into the 68-team NCAA Tournament field just a few weeks ago, is riding a wave of momentum into the Sweet 16 game by pulling off one upset after another first in the ACC Tournament two weeks ago and then in the NCAA Tournament.

Who will advance to the Elite 8?

Here's a sample of predictions and odds for the Marquette-NC State game on Friday in Dallas.

Marquette vs NC State odds: spread, money line, over/under

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Marquette – 6.5

Money line: Marquette – 300; NC State +230

Over/under: 150.5

Marquette heavily favored in ESPN Analytics

ESPN Analytics gives Marquette a 76.6% chance of winning.

Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones will lead Marquette past NC State in Sweet 16, ESPN writers predict

Three ESPN writers who are predicting every Sweet 16 game all select Marquette to end NC State's magical run.

NC State senior forward DJ Burns Jr. has been a beast for the Wolfpack in the tournament. He scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds in the team's overtime win over Oakland on Saturday. He's a handful for teams, but so are Marquette guards Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones, who have been marvelous in the NCAA Tournament. And those two players will be the difference, Jeff Borzello notes. His prediction for the game: Marquette 80, NC State 73.

"Marquette's guards are simply too good," Borzello wrote. "Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones are playing better than any backcourt in the country right now and Oso Ighodaro will be able to slow down Burnes defensively."

His colleague John Gasaway agrees with that assessment.

"Kolek and Jones may be too much for the Wolfpack to handle," writes Gasaway. His prediction for the game: Marquette 83, NC State 76.

There's good reason those two are singing the praises of Kolek and Jones.

Kolek is averaging a double-double in the two tournament games (19.5 points and 11 assists) and shooting 62.6% from the field. Jones has been critical for the Golden Eagles in both wins as well. He was the spark Marquette needed in the second half against Western Kentucky in the first round (18 of his 28 points were in the final 20 minutes) and then set the tone for Marquette on Sunday with 16 first-half points against Colorado.

REMEMBER WHEN?: Fifty years after they met for the NCAA championship, Marquette will face NC State again

Kolek missed the team's final six games of the season with an oblique injury. But he's returned with a vengeance and the two-time All-American guard will put them over the top, predicts Myron Medcalf.

"The bottom line is that Marquette is a different team with Kolek on the floor. ... I like the Burns story and I hope he makes a bunch of NIL money between now and then. But I like healthy Marquette to win here more." His prediction for the game: Marquette 77, NC State 72.

Will NC State upset Marquette in Sweet 16? Bleacher Report predicts game

Bleacher Report gives an "upset meter" for each of the Sweet 16 games.

Marquette, seeded No. 2, has been tested in each of its first two NCAA Tournament games but has avoided the upset. The Golden Eagles will now look to end No. 11 NC State's Cinderella run, a team that is riding a seven-game winning streak.

Joel Reuter of the sports website says the upset meter is "low."

"It feels unwise to underestimate this NC State team, but Marquette simply has too many weapons for its defense to handle," Reuter writes.

Journal Sentinel's Ben Steele says Marquette is on mission in 2024 season

Three players from Marquette's last Final Four team congratulated the Golden Eagles on the Sweet 16 accomplishment on Sunday.

Will Shaka Smart's team in 2024 join the likes of Dwyane Wade, Travis Diener and Todd Townsend in getting the Golden Eagles to the Final Four? A win on Friday will get Marquette one game closer to that feat.

"This season's MU team is on a mission, and another victory would further enhance the legacy of its players," Journal Sentinel's Marquette beat reporter Ben Steele wrote.

PREDICTION: Who has edge between Marquette and NC State in 2024 March Madness Sweet 16?

NC State vs Marquette prediction in March Madness Sweet 16

Rodd Baxley, the NC State beat reporter for the Fayetteville Observer, predicts the Wolfpack will advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1986.

"The Golden Eagles are the favorites and have Kolek back in the mix, but this is March," Baxley wrote. "(Head coach) Kevin Keatts has NC State rolling at the right time, so why not the Wolfpack? His prediction: NC State 76, Marquette 72.

Sporting News: Pick Marquette to cover the spread vs NC State

Marquette will cover the spread and the game will go over the 150½ point total, Sporting News predicts.

"NC State has been playing amazing but won't be able to keep up with Marquette," Caleb Tallman writes. "The Golden Eagles have better guard play, and unless NC State goes crazy and outshoots Marquette from three, the Wolfpack's season will end in the Sweet 16."

Marquette is shooting 39.5% from three-point range in its two tournament games compared to NC State's 36.5%. The Golden Eagles are averaging 84 points per game in its two tournament wins, while NC State is scoring 79.5.

His prediction for the game: Marquette 82, NC State 73.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sweet 16 predictions: Marquette vs NC State March Madness picks, odds