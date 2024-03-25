Game time set for Marquette basketball vs NC State in Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

Marquette basketball's Sweet 16 game against North Carolina State is set for 6:09 p.m. Friday from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Led by Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones, the Golden Eagles reached this stage of the March Madness bracket after surviving their second-round game against Colorado, 81-77, on Sunday. Marquette, seeded No. 2 in the South Region, is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.

No. 11-seeded NC State, meanwhile, is on an incredible run that might have Wolfpack fans feeling like they're watching a team of destiny and thinking back to their 1983 national championship season.

In 2024, NC State, which is led by senior guard DJ Horne, first won five games in five days to win the ACC Tournament, an event it needed to win to get into March Madness. The Wolfpack hasn't slowed down in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Texas Tech in the first round and then next sending home tournament darling Oakland.

Here's more about the Marquette-NC State Sweet 16 matchup, including the start time and TV info.

Oso Ighodaro and the Marquette Golden Eagles will play NC State in the Sweet 16 on Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Marquette vs. NC State start time in 2024 March Madness

Date: Friday, March 29

Time: 6:09 p.m.

Marquette and NC State will play in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in the first game of the evening from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The second game between Duke and either Houston or Texas A&M will be afterward.

What channel is Marquette vs. NC State in NCAA Tournament? TV, livestream

TV: CBS

Stream: You can stream the game through the March Madness App or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Marquette basketball schedule (last five games)

Marquette (27-9) finished third in the Big East standings in 2024 a year after winning the conference regular-season and tournament titles.

The Golden Eagles pulled away from Western Kentucky in the second half of their first-round NCAA Tournament game, then held on against Colorado in a nailbiter Sunday after getting clutch performances from Kolek, Chase Ross and David Joplin down the stretch and another all-around impressive offensive showing from Jones.

Here's a look at Marquette's full schedule.

NC State basketball schedule (last five games)

Date Opponent Result Saturday, March 23 vs. Oakland (NCAA Tournament Second Round) W, 79-73 Thursday, March 21 vs. Texas Tech (NCAA Tournament First Round) W, 80-67 Saturday, March 16 vs. UNC (ACC Tournament championship) W, 84-76 Friday, March 15 vs. Virginia (ACC Tournament semifinals) W, 73-65 Thursday, March 14 vs. Duke (ACC Tournament quarterfinals) W, 74-69

NC State (24-14) is on an improbable run to the Sweet 16. The Wolfpack finished 10th in the ACC during the regular season with a 9-11 record and lost seven of its last nine games entering the ACC Tournament. Then everything changed. NC State won its first conference tournament since 1987 and became the first team in the tournament's history to win five games in five days. It defeated the No. 1- (UNC), No. 2- (Duke) and No. 3- (Virginia) seeded teams on its way to the title.

The Wolfpack has continued its remarkable play in the NCAA Tournament, first taking down Texas Tech and then Oakland. Will its magical postseason run continue?

Here's a look at NC State's full schedule.

Marquette basketball NCAA tournament history

Marquette won its only national championship in 1977 when Al McGuire was the coach. Marquette has reached the Final Four two other times − 1974 when it finished as the national runner-up to NC State and 2003 when it lost in the national semifinals to Kansas.

The Golden Eagles will look to advance to their third Elite 8 appearance since that championship season. The only other times were in 2003 and 2013.

Marquette was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season but, unlike last year when it was upset in the second round, they are Sweet 16 bound in 2024.

NC State NCAA Tournament history

NC State has won two national championships on its NCAA Tournament résumé − 1974 and 1983.

The Wolfpack defeated Marquette to win its first title. And the buzzer-beating dunk by Lorenzo Charles and coach Jim Valvano running around looking for someone to hug on the court after NC State's 1983 title is one of the most lasting images of in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

NC State has 29 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Wolfpack will be playing in its first Sweet 16 game since the 2015 season. NC State hasn't advanced to the Elite 8 since the 1986 season.

