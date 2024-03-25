Fifty years after they met for the NCAA championship, Marquette will face NC State again

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the last meeting between North Carolina State and Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, a clash that decided the 1974 NCAA championship. The two programs will renew acquaintances in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Dallas.

The 76-64 win for the Wolfpack on March 25, 1974, nonetheless marked a big step forward for MU, though a subplot for those following college athletics.

That's because N.C. State, ranked No. 1 in the country, squared off with seven-time reigning national champion (and No. 2-ranked) UCLA in the semifinal. N.C. State won in double overtime, 80-77, despite 29 points and 18 rebounds from UCLA superstar Bill Walton. For good measure, UCLA would win the following title, too, for a run of eight crowns in nine years and nine in 11.

But Marquette was three years away from its own title, in 1977. Here's what you may know (or not) about the 1974 run to the title game:

In March 1974, well-wishers and jubilant fans turned out at Mitchell Field to greet Al McGuire and the Marquette basketball team on its return from Tuscaloosa, Alabama where they won the NCAA Mideast Regional crown.

It was essentially a home game for N.C. State

The Final Four — it wasn't called that yet; more on that in a second — took place that year in Greensboro, North Carolina, less than an hour and a half from the N.C. State campus in Raleigh. As you can imagine, the environment was decidedly pro-Wolfpack inside the Greensboro Coliseum.

The location had been chosen for the 1974 semifinals and final four years earlier.

It had already been a wild year for Marquette

This was the year coach Al McGuire jumped on a scorer's table after Marquette won a thriller over Wisconsin.

Then came a nail-biting journey that got Marquette to the national semifinal in the first place, a 72-70 win over Michigan.

Michigan star Campy Russell had two looks just before the buzzer that fell short. MU star Maurice Lucas had fouled out with 8 minutes to go, with MU down four points, but several contributors rose up to fill the gap. Rick Campbell, Jerry Homan and Lloyd Walton all hit big shots, and Dave Delsman made two huge free throws.

In the national semifinal against Kansas, Marquette's 12-5 run in the first six minutes after halftime set up MU for the win. Lucas had 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in that victory.

Al McGuire, then Marquette basketball coach, shouts to his team during their NCAA semifinal game against Kansas in Greensboro, N.C., on March 23, 1974.

Did Al McGuire's temper cost Marquette a title?

McGuire thinks it did. The legendary coach was hit with two technical fouls, the first for arguing about a foul call against Marcus Washington in the moments after his layup gave MU a 28-27 lead with 2:48 to play in the first half. N.C. State star David Thompson made three free throws, 7-foot-2 big man Tom Burleson got a layup, and suddenly the Wolfpack led, 32-28.

When Bo Ellis was called for goaltending less than a minute later, McGuire picked up another technical. That made it 37-28, and at half, it was 39-30. Two technicals did not, at the time, equate to an ejection, and McGuire remained on the sideline.

"The technicals cost us the game," McGuire said afterward. "I would say I gave them two five-point plays. I'd rather not try to explain the calls, because I was absolutely right on them. I wouldn't say so if I wasn't. But look, if North Carolina State hadn't gotten us that way, they would have gotten us some other way. They deserve to be No. 1. They're a great basketball team. They're better than Marquette."

"We never got back on our feet after that," Lucas said. "The first one was five points. That got them back in the game and gave them their momentum. Mad at him? How can I be mad at him? He's the coach, and he's the coach of the year. We all go uptown together, or we all go down together."

Washington felt the techs didn't play a big role.

"It wasn't so much the technicals," he said. "We've been through that all year. You can't change the man's style of coaching. I thought we just lost our momentum, and maybe we were awed by the home crowd. We had 'em once, but they were probably in a little better physical condition than we were."

N.C. State's journey changed history, and Marquette was just a subplot

In a game regarded as perhaps the best in ACC history, N.C. State landed a 103-100 win in overtime against Maryland for the ACC Tournament title. With only conference champions invited to the Big Dance in 1974, the field of 25 schools didn't include Maryland; the field was expanded to 32 and welcomed non-conference champions in 1975 partially as a result of Maryland's exclusion.

That was before the tilt with UCLA in the semifinal, a game that was featured instead of the title game on the April 1, 1974 cover of Sports Illustrated, with David Thompson rising over UCLA's Bill Walton.

Tom Burleson, North Carolina State's 7 foot 4 inch center,had the net draped around his neck after the Wolfpack had defeated Marquette for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Basketball tournament title in 1974 at Greensboro, NC., 76-64.

Tom Burleson was a handful

The star for the Wolfpack was unquestionably Thompson, who finished with 21 points in the final. The program had been forced to sit out the previous year's NCAA Tournament despite an undefeated record, due to recruiting violations surrounding Thompson, including the allowance to stay in a dorm during a basketball camp, a pickup game with one N.C. State assistant and receiving rides from coaches.

But Burleson, among those players termed an "aircraft carrier" by McGuire, was no slouch. He had 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks for N.C. State in the final.

Burleson was taken third overall in the 1974 NBA Draft and played seven seasons in the NBA.

Maurice Lucas and Marquette were just getting started

It was the second and final season for Lucas at Marquette, and he was taken with the 14th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA draft later that year. But he began his career in the ABA and became an all-star by 1976, then again with Portland for three straight years starting in 1977.

That 1977 year, the same one in which his alma mater won the national title, Lucas won an NBA championship. He averaged a team-best 19.7 points per game with 10.7 rebounds in the championship series against Philadelphia. Walton, who also starred in that 1974 Final Four, had 18.5 points and 19.0 rebounds per game for Portland.

MU lost in the first round of the 1975 tournament to Kentucky, a battle between two top-six teams in the country, but reached the regional final in 1976 and finished the year 25-2 after the loss to No. 1 Indiana, a team that went on to win the NCAA title with an undefeated record. That was the springboard into the title season of 1977.

'Final Four' was coined thanks in part to Marquette

As the story goes, Cleveland Plain Dealer writer Ed Chay later referred to Marquette in 1974 as "one of the final four" in a chapter within the "Official Collegiate Basketball Guide" and unwittingly gave rise to the terminology as it related to the NCAA semifinals. The NCAA trademarked it three years later.

As you might imagine, there are accounts of "final four" being used as a descriptor in the years preceding the mid-1970s, so the official story is somewhat controversial.

