Swedish big man William Berg completes Purdue's 2022 recruiting class

Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
·2 min read
Purdue head coach Matt Painter yells during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Yale Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class became official Wednesday morning when Swedish big man William Berg signed his national letter of intent.

Berg committed to the Boilermakers in December.

The 7-foot-1 Berg joins Westfield’s Braden Smith, who was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball, Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer and Cam Heide, who started his career in Minnesota before transferring to Wasatch Academy in Utah for his senior season.

Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell both redshirted this past season, creating a six-player class.

Berg continues the long line of big men to sign with coach Matt Painter’s program. The Boilermakers will have two 7-footers on the roster next season along with Zach Edey, who will be a junior.

Purdue could have a 7-footer on the roster for 14 straight years (from 2013-26) and 12 straight years of a player that stands 7-2 or taller.

“Will has really developed the last couple of years and can play facing the basket and with his back to the basket," Painter said in a statement. "He has put a lot of work into his game and his best basketball is ahead of him. He has a bright future at Purdue.”

Berg started playing basketball at the age of 7. He played soccer growing up but fell in love with basketball.

“I work hard on both ends of the floor and do whatever I can to adapt to what my team needs,” Berg told the Journal & Courier in December after he committed. “If that’s being a big guy in the post banging with my back to the basket or popping 3s, I have great touch around the rim and the 3-point line.

“I love passing the ball as well, whether that’s being a playmaker from the post or from the top of the key.”

Painter has two commitments from the 2023 class – Myles Colvin, who plays at Heritage Christian, and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, who spent his freshman season at McCutcheon before transferring to Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah.

Earlier this week, Painter offered a scholarship to JT Rock, a 7-0 sophomore from Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

