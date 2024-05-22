Swansea poised for another busy transfer window

Nine players have left Swansea City already this summer and it would be a surprise if there are not further exits before the transfer window closes in late August.

At the Swansea.com Stadium, therefore, it promises to be another hectic close season.

In the summer of 2023, Swansea recruited 13 players as part of a mass overhaul of the squad following Michael Duff’s arrival as head coach.

There are unlikely to be quite so many signings this time around but once again there is plenty of work to do.

BBC Sport Wales assesses the vacancies in Luke Williams’ squad.

What happens in goal?

A major part of Swansea’s transfer business over the next couple of months will be who they bring in to compete with Andy Fisher for their goalkeeping spot.

Carl Rushworth thrived in Wales while on a year-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023-24, and Williams would love to bring the England Under-21 man back for a second loan stint.

The chances of that happening are up in the air for now, particularly after news that Roberto de Zerbi is leaving the Seagulls.

Will Swansea be prepared to wait until pre-season for Rushworth, or could they look elsewhere? Either way, a goalkeeper will be a key signing.

Depth in defence

As things stand, Swansea look reasonably well stocked in defence, but there could be a significant change should Nathan Wood be sold this summer.

Wood is a fine prospect who, after some injury issues earlier in the season, served up a reminder of his potential as the 2023-24 campaign wore on.

In an ideal world, Swansea would like to keep the 21-year-old centre back for the long term.

However, Wood’s contract expires in 2025 – after Swansea opted to trigger a clause in his deal in April – and unless he is willing to sign a new agreement, it may well be that he is sold this summer.

Southampton made two bids worth up to £10m last year, and it would be no shock should Russell Martin come calling once more in the upcoming window.

Arguably, Swansea would need another central defender if Wood does not depart, after Bashir Humphreys’ return to Chelsea.

Kristian Pedersen will return in pre-season after a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, but whether he will fit into Williams’ plans remains to be seen.

Right-back Harrison Ashby has also departed after a loan, meaning Williams might ideally like another option to compete with Josh Key – although he may opt to rely solely on veteran Kyl Naughton.

Like Key on the right, Josh Tymon has Swansea’s left-back spot nailed down after his impressive first season in Wales.

But will the club’s budget allow for a quality alternative to be brought in? Nathan Tjoe-A-On is due to return after a loan spell but, like Pedersen, must convince Williams that he can play a part in his team.

Gaps in midfield

The decision to release Liam Walsh – a player with obvious talent but undermined by fitness problems – and the end of Charlie Patino’s loan spell leaves Swansea with gaps to fill in midfield.

Connor Barron is thought to be someone Swansea admire, though the Aberdeen player - whose contract is up - is said to have numerous suitors.

With ball players such as Matt Grimes and Joe Allen still around, a physical midfielder with running power would complement what Swansea already have.

Williams, meanwhile, is still waiting to see if Jamie Paterson will sign a new deal.

Should Paterson depart, Swansea would surely need to replace him with a creative attacking midfielder.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron has been linked with a number of Italian clubs, as well as Rangers [Getty Images]

Forwards on Williams' mind

Williams reckons Swansea “definitely need more natural finishers” come the next Championship campaign.

They have lost Jamal Lowe, their joint 10-goal leading scorer in 2023-24, following his loan spell, leaving Jerry Yates, Liam Cullen and Mykola Kuharevich as number nine options as things stand.

Yates matched Lowe’s 10 goals but too often looked short of confidence following his move from Blackpool last summer.

Assuming Yates stays, Williams will hope the former Rotherham striker can have a greater impact next season.

Swansea know what they are getting with Cullen, while there has to be a question over where Kuharevich will be playing come September given his struggle for opportunities under Duff, Alan Sheehan and Williams.

Whatever happens, Williams wants a new centre forward and Swansea are likely to have some money to play with, although they will be paying nothing like the fees or wages some of their Championship rivals will commit to this summer.

Macaulay Langstaff has scored 71 goals in 96 appearances for Notts County [Getty Images]

The idea of Swansea signing Macaulay Langstaff - a player who has spent most of his career in non-league but scored 29 goals for League Two Notts County in the campaign which has just finished - should not be ruled out.

Williams knows the 27-year-old well and knows he is a taker of chances.

Langstaff’s name is one of a number on Swansea’s list, which also features players who can operate out wide.

With Przemyslaw Placheta released amid concerns over his injury record, Swansea have a vacancy on the left flank.

Couhaib Driouech was a player they came to close signing before landing Ronald in January.

The winger ended up staying at Excelsior, but Swansea are again likely to be interested should the 22-year-old move in the upcoming window.