Swansea City 3-0 Stoke City: Cullen, Grimes and Key goals leave Potters in survival fight

Swansea City forward Liam Cullen's goal was his seventh of the season [Getty Images]

Swansea City eased their relegation concerns with a 3-0 cruise past Stoke City, which leaves the Potters still scrapping for Championship survival.

Liam Cullen's crisp finish gave Swansea a first-half lead before Niall Ennis thought he had claimed a bizarre leveller, only for his effort to be ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Matt Grimes drilled in from the penalty spot to give Swansea breathing space early in the second half, before Josh Key's fine counter-attack goal sealed what was ultimately a comprehensive victory.

Swansea's first win in four games may well prove to be the result which guarantees they will still be in the second tier next season.

Luke Williams' side are now seven points clear of 22nd-place Sheffield Wednesday with just four league games remaining in this campaign.

But while Swansea look close to safety, Stoke have much work to do to secure their Championship status after their three-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end.

Steven Schumacher's side are just three points above the drop zone with a potentially pivotal game against the Owls to come at Hillsborough on Saturday.

This was a meeting of two clubs who, having begun 2023-24 with some degree of optimism, have spent the majority of the season licking wounds.

After their latest painful day, at Middlesbrough last weekend, Swansea responded by beginning with much more purpose against Stoke.

They ought to have gone ahead when Jamie Paterson spun away from Ki-Jana Hoever and pulled back for Jay Fulton, but the chance went begging as the Scot's shot bounced to safety off the post.

The opener came from a free-kick near halfway, right-back Key exchanging passes with Grimes before crossing invitingly for Cullen to guide home.

The goal prompted an improvement from Stoke, who thought they had equalised on the half-hour when the ball was knocked from Rushworth's grasp by Ennis.

He rolled the ball into the empty net - but saw his strike disallowed even though the contact with Rushworth had been unintentional.

Stoke came again, Million Manhoef twice firing wide as the visitors found some momentum before half-time.

Yet Swansea were gifted the chance to reassert control thanks to Luke McNally's clumsy challenge on Ollie Cooper.

Defender Josh Key scored his second goal for Swansea [Getty Images]

The initial contact may have occurred outside the box, but Cooper tumbled into the area and referee Keith Stroud pointed to the spot.

There was no sign of nerves from Swansea captain Grimes, who drove his penalty high into the net.

A Stoke comeback never looked likely after that, particularly when Josh Laurent dragged a rare shot on goal wide, and Swansea wrapped up victory in style when Paterson's pass sent Jamal Lowe breaking down the left.

After a clever dummy flummoxed McNally, Lowe squared for the onrushing Key to burst beyond Michael Rose and smash in his first home goal in a Swansea shirt.