Svensson defeats Aphibarnrat in playoff to win Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE — Jesper Svensson won his first DP World Tour event on Sunday after beating Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff at the Porsche Singapore Classic.

Svensson tapped in for par at the par-5 18th and the win at the third playoff hole after Aphibarnrat could only make bogey after his third shot rolled off the green and down the slope at the back at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

The Swedish player shot a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to match the course record, one better than his Thai opponent, with both finishing on 17 under 271 overall to force the playoff.

Both players made birdies on the first playoff hole and the matched par scores on the second before the decisive third trip up the 18th.

“It’s been a lot of good golf so it was nice to finally come out on top,” Svensson said. “It’s very hard to win so it’s really nice.

“It’s been a long journey. To win on my first season out here, I couldn’t have dreamt of it. It’s always been a dream to be a winner... and to achieve it feels amazing.”

Overnight leader David Micheluzzi finished in a share of seventh place after a final-round 73 left him on 12 under for the tournament.

Shane Lowry’s 72 left the former Open champion nine shots off the lead.