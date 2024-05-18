Sutton's predictions: Man City v West Ham

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend’s final games of the season, he takes on Gladiators star Legend.

Sutton's prediction: 5-0

My son James thinks West Ham are going to win at Etihad Stadium but he's wrong. The same goes for Legend's prediction, and I can see why he doesn't win many on Gladiators.

Four of City's seven Premier League triumphs have gone down to the final day, and they went at least one goal down in three of them.

This one will be different, because I don't just think City will win, I am expecting them to wrap it up early and seal a record fourth Premier League title in a row without any last-day drama.

Like most people, I am sick of them winning but you have to admire them because they are an absolute machine.

The way they put their foot down, even on Tuesday night when Tottenham pushed them, is so impressive. They are a brilliant all-round team who have players who can come off the bench and impact the game, and their manager is a genius.

This season I have been particularly impressed with the physicality which has got them through the campaign. Also, there we were thinking Erling Haaland has not been very good, but he is going to walk away with another Golden Boot.

Well played to them, again. I just feel a bit sorry for West Ham boss David Moyes because this is his final game in charge and it could not be any more difficult.

Legend's prediction: 0-0

I've been trying to scrape around for any reason to be optimistic here but even if West Ham are winning and it goes into stoppage time, you just know City will turn it around. To be honest, though, I am struggling to envisage a scenario where West Ham even score a goal, let alone beat them.

The only hope is that it stays goalless, we go ahead, and everyone there starts to get nervous. I would be amazed if it is any other outcome other than a City win, but I need West Ham to do something, and somehow hold on so we win the league on goal difference.

