Super Saturday! Nine Charlotte-area high school teams win state championships

Seven Charlotte-area schools won N.C. Independent or N.C. High School Athletic Association public state championships on Saturday.

▪ In baseball, Metrolina Christian won the 4A private schools’ state title, upsetting top-seed High Point Wesleyan in High Point. The Warriors won back-to-back games on Saturday to win.

▪ Providence Day’s girls’ soccer team, ranked No. 2 nationally, beat Charlotte Latin in the state final. Latin is No. 11 nationally. Davidson Day’s girls’ soccer team upset No. 1 seed Trinity Academy in the Division II finals, winning 1-0. Davidson Day finished 18-3 and won its 12th straight game.

▪ Davidson Day’s tennis team was the No. 1 seed in the NCISAA Division III playoffs and beat No. 2 Carolina Day 5-0 in the finals.

▪ Three area teams won lacrosse state titles on Saturday. In the NCHSAA public division, Lake Norman Charter won its third straight 1A/2A/3A championship. In private schools, Charlotte Latin’s girls won their fifth straight NCISAA title and Cannon School won the NCISAA boys’ crown.

▪ Finally, two track teams won championship hardware.

In NCISAA Division I, Charlotte Country Day’s girls had a dominant performance in the relay events and won the championship. And Gaston Day’s boys won in Division III.

Complete coverage is below:

Quick Links

NCISAA/NCHSAA girls soccer, lacrosse, tennis scores

NCISAA/NCHSAA baseball, softball scores, schedules

Catholic baseball stops Alex. Central, heads to regional finals

Green Level stops Lake Norman in 4A boys lacrosse finals in OT

Gibbons girls lacrosse stops Catholic in 4A final (story, photos)

Charlotte Catholic football coach leaving after one season. Here’s why

Mallard Creek takes 4A boys track, Cuthbertson girls just short

Charlotte Country Day’s girls win NCISAA Division I track

Charlotte Country Day won its second straight NCISAA Division I girls’ state track championship Saturday

Charlotte Country Day dominated in the relay events and won the N.C. Independent Schools Division I track championship at Cary Academy on Saturday.

It was the second straight state title for Country Day.

The Bucs won three of the four relay events and had two individual winners en route to 138 points. Providence Day (125) was second and Charlotte Christian (82) third.

Providence Day’s Nia Poole won three events (100 hurdles, long jump, triple jump) on a day when eight individual Charlotte-area athletes won titles.

▪ Christ School’s boys had 124.5 points to beat Providence Day (112) and Charlotte Christian (83) on the boys’ side.

Providence Day’s Alden Ray (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump) and Charlotte Christian’s Evan Boykin (100, 200, 400) both won three events. In all six Charlotte-area athletes won individual titles.

Full results

▪ Coastal Christian’s boys and Asheville School’s girls won the Division II track championships at UNC-Asheville.

Full results

▪ Gaston Day’s boys won the Division III championship at Gaston Christian School with a team sore of 87 points. It beat Caldwell Academy (75) and O’Neal School (73).

Full results

DIVISION I AREA BOYS CHAMPIONS

Evan Boykin, Charlotte Christian: 100, 200, 400

Matthew Burch, Metrolina Christian: discus

Sam Michaelson, Providence Day: pole vault

Josh Porter, Charlotte Country Day: shot put

Alden Ray, Providence Day: 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump

Matthew Sluder, Charlotte Country Day: high jump

Charlotte Christian 400 relay

Charlotte Christian 800 relay

DIVISION I AREA GIRLS CHAMPIONS

Morgan Boonshaft, Providence Day: 3,200

Kasey Cone, Country Day: 1,600

Nina Dominique, Charlotte Christian: 100, 200

Madison Rae Noble, Charlotte Christian: high jump

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian: 800

Nia Poole, Providence Day: 100 hurdles, long jump, triple jump

Kate Stajo, Country Day: shot put

Alesia Sylveraine, Charlotte Christian: discus

Charlotte Country Day 400 relay

Charlotte Country Day 800 relay

Charlotte Country Day 1,600 relay

Metrolina Christian 3,200 relay

DIVISION II AREA BOYS CHAMPIONS

Anthony Hawkins, Hickory Grove: shot put, discus

Hickory Grove 1,600 relay

DIVISION II AREA GIRLS CHAMPIONS

Jessica Williams, Gaston Christian: shot put

Gaston Christian 800 relay

DIVISION III AREA BOYS CHAMPIONS

Morgan Davis, Hickory Christian: pole vault

Julien Evering, United Faith: 100

Wyatt Smith, Gaston Day: 400, 800

Gaston Day 800 relay, 1,600 relay

DIVISION III AREA GIRLS CHAMPIONS

Janie Coble, Davidson Day: 100 hurdles

Deborah Orianegbena, Victory Christian: long jump

Alayna Stewart, Hickory Christian: pole vault

Davidson Day 1,600 relay

Victory Christian 400 relay

Metrolina Christian wins NCISAA baseball championship

After losing Game 1 of the N.C. Indpendent Schools’ 4A baseball championship series against top-seeded High Point Wesleyan on Friday night, Metrolina Christian won back-to-back games Saturday at High Point University to capture the state title.

The Warriors won Game 2, 5-1, and backed that up, shortly after, with a 5-2 win in Game 3.

Metrolina Christian ended up winning eight of its final nine games and finishing 29-2 on the season.

High Point Wesleyan finished the season 23-7.

Warriors left hander Bennett Johnson threw 5.2 innings in the final game in relief of Case Gibbs. Gibbs threw a two-hitter in Game 2, when he pitched the entire game.

Metrolina Christian trailed 2-0 after the first inning of the deciding game, but Metrolina responded in the fourth when Alex Lerch scored off Neil Griffin’s single. Later, Chase Kiker hit a two-run triple to give his team a lead it wouldn’t give up.

▪ Hickory Grove fell in the 3A finals, losing 4-1 to Grace Christian in Game 1 Friday and 7-5 in Game 2 Saturday.

▪ In softball, North Raleigh Christian upset top-seeded Cannon by winning the best-of-three series 2-0. Cannon was the top seed in the tournament and North Raleigh Christian was No. 2.

North Raleigh won Game 1 on Friday 5-2 and then took game 2, 4-1, on Saturday. Cannon finished the season 15-10-1. North Raleigh finished 15-2.

In the deciding Game 2, Noth Raleigh took a 3-0 lead in the first two innings, ultimately getting big performances from freshman Megan Jacobs (two RBIs) and pitcher Ava Hodges, a senior who struck out four and scattered five hits. Cannon freshman Clark Hudson had two hits to lead the Cougars

NCISAA girls soccer: Providence Day wins again

Providence Day players celebrate Saturday’s state championship win over Charlotte Latin.

Jaida McGrew scored three goals on Saturday in her final match for Providence Day, leading the Chargers to a 3-1 victory over Charlotte Latin for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 4A state championship.

It was the sixth state title at Providence Day for coach Dan Dudley, who is in his 12th year at the school.

The Chargers (24-1-1) entered the match as the nation’s second-ranked girls’ high school soccer team.

- Steve Lyttle

Tap here for full story, photos, video

NCISAA girls lacrosse: Charlotte Latin wins fifth straight

Charlotte Latin girls lacrosse celebrates with all smiles in a United team celebration on the field at the NCISAA lacrosse State playoffs at Charlotte Latin School

Charlotte Latin beat rival Charlotte Country Day at home to win its fifth consecutive NCISAA girls lacrosse championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 11-8 victory marks the third time in four years that Charlotte Latin has defeated Charlotte Country Day for the state championship.

- Gerrelle Wheeler

Tap here for full story, photos, video

Lake Norman Charter wins third straight lacrosse title

Lake Norman Charter’s boys soccer team (in white) won its third straight NCHSAA state title Saturday

Lake Norman Charter officially has a boys’ lacrosse dynasty. The Knights won their third straight NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A state title Saturday at Durham County Memorial Stadium against Orange High School of Hillsborough.

And like Lake Norman Charter’s first two state championships, this one wasn’t particularly close.

The Knights won 19-5 and 19-8 in the previous two state championship games. Saturday, down 3-2 early, Lake Norman Charter dominated, eventually going up 11-3 by the end of the third quarter.

Tap here for full story

NCISAA boys lacrosse: Cannon takes title

Cannon School beat Providence Day 8-7 to win the NCISAA boys lacrosse Division-I state championship on Saturday.

Cannon School (19-3) was the No. 1 overall seed. Providence Day (18-6) was No. 2.

Cannon ended the season on a nine-game win streak. The Cougars also beat Providence Day for the third time. Cannon won at Providence 16-7 and at home 16-7, with both games being played last month.

NCISAA tennis: Cary Academy stops Providence Day

Cary Academy beat Providence Day 5-4 to capture the NCISAA Division-I boys tennis state title on Saturday.

Providence Day (18-2) was the No. 1 overall seed. Cary Academy (19-1) was No. 3.