Super League: Hull KR 34-10 Hull FC - Robins run riot in first half

Betfred Super League Hull KR (28) 34 Tries: Evalds, Burgess (2), Lewis, Batchelor, Hiku, Tanginoa Goals: Litten (2), Lewis Hull FC (0) 10 Tries: Okunbor, Scott Goals: McIntosh

Hull KR destroyed city rivals Hull FC with six first-half tries at Craven Park.

A dismal opening 40 minutes from the Airlie Birds increased the pressure on head coach Tony Smith as a Joe Burgess brace led the way for the home side.

Hull improved after the break as Jayden Okunbor and Cameron Scott tries gave brief hopes of a comeback.

Replacement Kelepi Tanginoa quashed those hopes with another try to make it three straight wins for the Robins.

Hull FC's fifth defeat in their first six Super League matches keeps them in 10th place, ahead of pointless Castleford and London Broncos.

More to follow.

Hull KR: Evalds, Burgess, Hiku, Opacic, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella

Interchanges: Parcell, Luckley, Storton, Tanginoa

Hull FC: Hoy, McIntosh, Scott, Sutcliffe, Martin, N. Brown, Smith, Ese'ese, Houghton, Ashworth, Okunbor, Sao, Lane

Interchanges: J. Brown, Charles, Gardiner, Pele

Referee: Liam Moore