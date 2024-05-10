Super Football Conference forces powerhouse girls flag football team to vacate wins

New Jersey girls flag football power Irvington will not play in the Super Football Conference postseason after being forced to vacate all victories against SFC opponents this season.

“After a thorough investigation, we determined they used two ineligible players and, as a result, have to forfeit there SFC games,” SFC director of girls flag football Tom Mullahey said.

Flag football is in its fourth year as a club sport in New Jersey, meaning that players can play flag and an additional spring sport at the same time if their school district allows. The sport is not yet sanctioned by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Many flag football teams practice in the morning before school to allow players to participate in two sports. There are 37 schools competing across six flag football divisions under the SFC banner.

The SFC handles all administrative duties and the rules of flag football for teams whose boys football teams compete in the conference. The decision to force Irvington to forfeit was rendered by the controversies committee.

Irvington was 6-0 as of the latest SFC rankings and was the only New Jersey school to beat defending state champion Ridgewood this season.

Irvington won the North Jersey flag football championship in 2022.

Mullahey said Irvington has the right to appeal the decision. The SFC is planning to seed its playoffs on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Irvington NJ girls flag football forced to vacate wins