Super Bowl winners and scores: All-time results for NFL's championship game
The Super Bowl – the NFL's championship game – pits the winner of the American Football Conference against the winner of the National Football Conference, with the victor receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The New England Patriots have made the most Super Bowl appearances (11) and are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins (six). Seven franchises have won consecutive Super Bowls: Green Bay Packers (1966-67 seasons), Miami Dolphins (1972-73), Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-75, 1978-79), San Francisco 49ers (1988-89), Dallas Cowboys (1992-93), Denver Broncos (1997-98) and New England Patriots (2003-04).
The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only teams to have never appeared in a Super Bowl.
This year's Super Bowl features the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams franchise has advanced to four Super Bowls, winning one; the Bengals, meanwhile, have made two Super Bowls but have not won any.
Here is a year-by-year list of every Super Bowl:
SUPER BOWL RESULTS
Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9
MVP: Tom Brady | Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa | Date: Feb. 7, 2021
Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20
MVP: Patrick Mahomes | Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami | Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
MVP: Julian Edelman | Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta | Date: Feb. 3, 2019
Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33
MVP: Nick Foles | Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis | Date: Feb. 4, 2018
Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28
MVP: Tom Brady | Location: NRG Stadium, Houston | Date: Feb. 5, 2017
Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10
MVP: Von Miller | Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. | Date: Feb. 7, 2016
Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24
MVP: Tom Brady | Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. | Date: Feb. 1, 2015
Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8
MVP: Malcolm Smith | Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. | Date: Feb. 2, 2014
Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31
MVP: Joe Flacco | Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Feb. 3, 2013
Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17
MVP: Eli Manning | Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis | Date: Feb. 5, 2012
Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25
MVP: Aaron Rodgers | Location: Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas | Date: Feb. 6, 2011
Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17
MVP: Drew Brees | Location: Sun Life Stadium, Miami | Date: Feb. 7, 2010
Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
MVP: Santonio Holmes | Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa | Date: Feb. 1, 2009
Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14
MVP: Eli Manning | Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. | Date: Feb. 3, 2008
Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17
MVP: Peyton Manning | Location: Dolphin Stadium, Miami | Date: Feb. 4, 2007
Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10
MVP: Hines Ward | Location: Ford Field, Detroit | Date: Feb. 5, 2006
Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21
MVP: Deion Branch | Location: Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville | Date: Feb. 6, 2005
Super Bowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29
MVP: Tom Brady | Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston | Date: Feb. 1, 2004
Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21
MVP: Dexter Jackson | Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego | Date: Jan. 26, 2003
Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17
MVP: Tom Brady | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Feb. 3, 2002
Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7
MVP: Ray Lewis | Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa | Date: Jan. 28, 2001
Super Bowl XXXIV: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16
MVP: Kurt Warner | Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta | Date: Jan. 30, 2000
Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19
MVP: John Elway | Location: Pro Player Stadium, Miami | Date: Jan. 31, 1999
Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24
MVP: Terrell Davis | Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego | Date: Jan. 25, 1998
Super Bowl XXXI: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21
MVP: Desmond Howard | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 26, 1997
Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
MVP: Larry Brown | Location: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. | Date: Jan. 28, 1996
Super Bowl XXIX: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26
MVP: Steve Young | Location: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami | Date: Jan. 29, 1995
Super Bowl XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13
MVP: Emmitt Smith | Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta | Date: Jan. 30, 1994
Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17
MVP: Troy Aikman | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 31, 1993
Super Bowl XXVI: Washington 37, Buffalo Bills 24
MVP: Mark Rypien | Location: Metrodome, Minneapolis | Date: Jan. 26, 1992
Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19
MVP: Ottis Anderson | Location: Tampa Stadium, Tampa | Date: Jan. 27, 1991
Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10
MVP: Joe Montana | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 28, 1990
Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16
MVP: Jerry Rice | Location: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami | Date: Jan. 22, 1989
Super Bowl XXII: Washington 42, Denver Broncos 10
MVP: Doug Williams | Location: Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego | Date: Jan. 31, 1988
Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20
MVP: Phil Simms | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 25, 1987
Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10
MVP: Richard Dent | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 26, 1986
Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16
MVP: Joe Montana | Location: Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto, Calif. | Date: Jan. 20, 1985
Super Bowl XVIII: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9
MVP: Marcus Allen | Location: Tampa Stadium, Tampa | Date: Jan. 22, 1984
Super Bowl XVII: Washington 27, Miami Dolphins 17
MVP: John Riggins | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 30, 1983
Super Bowl XVI: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21
MVP: Joe Montana | Location: Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Mich. | Date: Jan. 24, 1982
Super Bowl XV: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
MVP: Jim Plunkett | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 25, 1981
Super Bowl XIV: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
MVP: Terry Bradshaw | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 20, 1980
Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31
MVP: Terry Bradshaw | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 21, 1979
Super Bowl XII: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10
MVPs: Harvey Martin, Randy White | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 15, 1978
Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14
MVP: Fred Biletnikoff | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 9, 1977
Super Bowl X: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17
MVP: Lynn Swann | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 18, 1976
Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6
MVP: Franco Harris | Location: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 12, 1975
Super Bowl VIII: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7
MVP: Larry Csonka | Location: Rice Stadium, Houston | Date: Jan. 13, 1974
Super Bowl VII: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington 7
MVP: Jake Scott | Location: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles | Date: Jan. 14, 1973
Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3
MVP: Roger Staubach | Location: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 16, 1972
Super Bowl V: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13
MVP: Chuck Howley | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 17, 1971
Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7
MVP: Len Dawson | Location: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 11, 1970
Super Bowl III: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7
MVP: Joe Namath | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 12, 1969
Super Bowl II: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14
MVP: Bart Starr | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 14, 1968
Super Bowl I: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10
MVP: Bart Starr | Location: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles | Date: Jan. 15, 1967
PRE-SUPER BOWL ERA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
1965: Green Bay Packers (NFL), Buffalo Bills (AFL)
1964: Cleveland Browns (NFL), Buffalo Bills (AFL)
1963: Chicago Bears (NFL), San Diego Chargers (AFL)
1962: Green Bay Packers (NFL), Dallas Texans (AFL)
1961: Green Bay Packers (NFL), Houston Oilers (AFL)
1960: Philadelphia Eagles (NFL), Houston Oilers (AFL)
1959: Baltimore Colts
1958: Baltimore Colts
1957: Detroit Lions
1956: New York Giants
1955: Cleveland Browns
1954: Cleveland Browns
1953: Detroit Lions
1952: Detroit Lions
1951: Los Angeles Rams
1950: Cleveland Browns
1949: Philadelphia Eagles
1948: Philadelphia Eagles
1947: Chicago Cardinals
1946: Chicago Bears
1945: Cleveland Rams
1944: Green Bay Packers
1943: Chicago Bears
1942: Washington
1941: Chicago Bears
1940: Chicago Bears
1939: Green Bay Packers
1938: New York Giants
1937: Washington
1936: Green Bay Packers
1935: Detroit Lions
1934: New York Giants
1933: Chicago Bears
1932: Chicago Bears
1931: Green Bay Packers
1930: Green Bay Packers
1929: Green Bay Packers
1928: Providence Steam Roller
1927: New York Giants
1926: Frankford Yellow Jackets
1925: Chicago Cardinals
1924: Cleveland Bulldogs
1923: Canton Bulldogs
1922: Canton Bulldogs
1921: Chicago Staleys
1920: Akron Pros
