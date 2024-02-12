Super Bowl: Chiefs' Harrison Butker breaks field goal record set by 49ers K Jake Moody in the same game

After Jake Moody's record kick, Harrison Butker came in for one of his own

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody set the Super Bowl field-goal record by a single yard on Sunday. Then Harrison Butker surpassed him. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jake Moody made Super Bowl history on Sunday. And in the second half, Harrison Butker followed suit.

Moody, after a scoreless first quarter at Allegiant Stadium, recorded the first points of the game early in the second period, putting the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs. Moody perfectly hit a 55-yard field goal, which marked the longest made field goal in Super Bowl history.

SUPER BOWL RECORD 🤯 55-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR JAKE MOODY



(via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/g4npcL4TTO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 12, 2024

In the second half, Butker responded with a record kick of his own. He hit a 57-yard field goal, just barely, to cut the Chiefs' deficit to four points.

Harrison Butker sets a new Super Bowl record with a 57-yard FG, previously set by Jake Moody earlier this game. 🙌



📺: #SBLVIII on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/lRnIDUEOS5 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

Moody set the record by a single yard in the second quarter. Former Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie hit a 54-yarder in Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Bills 30-13 in that game in Atlanta. Longtime Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker holds the all-time record, after he made a 66-yard field goal in 2021. Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has the longest made field goal this season, with a 61-yarder.

Moody, whom the 49ers selected in the third round of last year’s NFL Draft out of Michigan, went 21-of-25 in the regular season and missed just one extra point. He went 2-of-3 from 50 or more yards in the regular season and has a career long of 57 yards. He’s now 4-of-6 in this postseason after missing a field goal attempt in each of the 49ers’ first two playoff games.

Moody’s field goal capped a 10-play, 46-yard drive for the 49ers and marked their first successful drive after they fumbled just five plays into the game and then punted on their second possession. They jumped up 10-0 on a wild trick play touchdown by Christian McCaffrey and entered halftime with a 10-3 lead.

Butker, who is in his seventh season with the Chiefs, cut the 49ers’ lead to 10-6 in the third quarter. He missed just two field goals in the regular season and was perfect on his extra points. He hit a 60-yarder earlier this season and holds a career long of 62 yards. He has been perfect in the playoffs on both extra points and field goals, too.

Moody missed an extra point in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Chiefs to tie the game back up. He hit a 53-yarder with just 1:53 left in the game, however, to give the 49ers a 19-16 lead.

But Butker hit a 29-yarder of his own with six seconds left to tie it back up and force overtime.

This marks the second overtime game in Super Bowl history. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has been in both.