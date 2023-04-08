Suns update: Durant, Booker, Paul, Ayton, Biyombo and Payne out Sunday vs. Clippers

The Phoenix Suns will sit Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton for their final regular season game Sunday against the Clippers at Footprint Center.

Booker, Paul and Ayton rested Friday against the Lakers while Durant was listed out for left ankle injury management. They are listed the same on the injury report for Sunday's game.

Durant twisted his left ankle March 8 during a pregame workout and missed 10 games. The Suns (45-36) are 8-0 with him in the lineup.

T.J. Warren is listed as doubtful as he’s missed Phoenix’s last two games with an illness while Cameron Payne (low back soreness) and Bismack Biyombo (right knee bone contusion) will sit Sunday after suffering injuries in the first half of Friday’s loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Monty Williams is thankful Bismack Biyombo (knee) and Cameron Payne (back) had "impact, contusion type" injuries. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3rr8MUkX9a — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 8, 2023

“They both were like impact, contusion type injury as opposed to something else,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after the game. “Biz, we think he went knee-to-knee and Cam landed on that part of your buttocks that if you hit that thing really hard, it just tightens up, the blood goes there, and you can barely lift your leg up. It’s one of the reasons why you’re cautious this time of the year. We’re grateful they weren’t worse.”

Biyombo knocked knees with Anthony Davis on a Davis drive with 4:26 left in the second quarter while Payne landed on his back after Malik Beasley fouled him in transition with 5:40 remaining in the quarter.

Biyombo needed assistance to leave the court, but he left Crypto.com Arena after the game on his own power while Payne continued to play in the first half, but he missed the second half.

“The Bizzy one was scary,” Suns wing Torrey Craig said. “The Cam Payne one was scary. I'm just glad it wasn't as serious. It looked scary for both of them, but I'm glad they were able to bounce back and at least they're walking around."

Apr 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) reacts after suffering an apparent injury against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns are a fourth seed in the West as the playoffs begin April 15.

The Clippers (43-39) are currently a fifth seed in the West.

A win over Phoenix and the Clippers will have the fifth seed and face the Suns in the first round. Phoenix will have the homecourt advantage being it’s the fourth seed. The Suns are 2-1 versus the Clippers this season.

The Clippers and Suns met in the 2021 Western Conference finals Phoenix won in six to advance to the NBA Finals.

