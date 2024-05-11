Sunday's gossip: Richarlison, Eze, De Jong, Mbappe, Greenwood, Eze, Gross, Glasner

[Getty Images]

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal are confident of signing Tottenham and Brazil striker Richarlison this summer, with Spurs open to offers for the 27-year-old. (Mail)

Tottenham could replace Richarlison with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, 25, but they face competition from Manchester City for the England winger. (Football Insider)

Napoli are targeting Tottenham and Romania defender Radu Dragusin, who only moved to England in January, but Spurs want £40m for the 22-year-old. (Sun)

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are resigned to losing out on England striker Mason Greenwood, 22, with Manchester United setting a £51.7m asking price for the forward. (Marca - in Spanish)

Manchester United will revive a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, having failed to sign the Netherlands international in 2022. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish).

Assistant manager Steve McClaren could remain at Manchester United next season - even if boss Erik ten Hag and other members of his backroom staff are sacked. (Mirror)

Arsenal's hopes of signing Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi have been dented after Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil said the 25-year-old would not be sold this summer. (Metro)

Arsenal have put seven first-team players up for sale, including three England internationals - goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 25, forward Eddie Nketiah, 24, and midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 23. (Mirror)

Germany midfielder Pascal Gross, 32, could leave Brighton to join Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

Everton are interested in signing Leicester City and Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 27. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich have shown an interest in appointing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner as Thomas Tuchel's replacement, but the Austrian, 49, wants to stay at Selhurst Park. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid will wait until after the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on 1 June to announce the signing of PSG and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 25 (Athletic - subscription)